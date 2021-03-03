Born in Paris and raised in America, L’OFFICIEL USA is part of a leading global network of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publications. Steeped in the history of French fashion and adding the perspective of the moment’s most exciting cultural figures, the magazine offers visually beautiful, thought-provoking stories that inspire. L’OFFICIEL USA is dedicated to providing readers with vibrant and intelligent features, the latest news, and articles reflecting an inclusive, dynamic, and global community.