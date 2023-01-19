Davos

Jet Settled

Meet Thomas Flohr, the man behind Vista. The world’s leader in business aviation is consolidating its position while owning the challenges of a rapidly evolving sector and redefining the concept of luxury.

01.19.2023 by Rosario Morabito
shoe footwear clothing publication person sneaker

Davos

Calvin Choi: Mission - Imagination - Action

In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum
Davos

Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou

Meet L'OFFICIEL executives Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou.

01.16.2023 by Savannah Nolan
Davos

Where East Still Meets West

AMTD has embarked on a new active role in the cultural sphere with L’OFFICIEL, the venerable centennial fashion media house based in Paris.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

From Giveon to Idris Elba, here are some of the top celebrities attending the Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week shows.

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Fashion Week

Rosalía Takes the Stage at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2023 Show

The long-awaited Colm Dillane-Louis Vuitton collab is finally here, and the bold, abstract designs are a breath of fresh air. 

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Music

10 Best Revenge Songs For the Broken-Hearted

From Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" to Shakira's "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," these revenge songs are the ultimate breakup anthems.

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Beauty

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023

New year, new hair.

01.19.2023 by Julia Demer
Pop culture

10 Reasons to Love Dolly Parton

On Parton's birthday, take a look at some of her biggest achievements that made the world a better place.

01.19.2023 by Courtney DeLong
Davos

AMTD IDEA Group & The Sandbox Announce the Start of Their Official & Long-Term Partnership

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), leading AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’OFFICIEL SAS Inc, in partnership with The Sandbox, announce a long term partnership towards creating a comprehensive cultural and fashion offer for the metaverse-based platform.

01.19.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Margot Robbie in a pink convertible for the Barbie Movie

Film & TV

Get a First Look at the Upcoming 'Barbie' Film in New Teaser Trailer

It's Barbie's world, and we're all just living in it.

01.19.2023 by Samaa Khullar