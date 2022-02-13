Related Articles

Fashion

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The sister duo teams up as the new protagonists of Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.27.2022 by Aurora Giorgi
Fashion

Most Memorable Celebrity Runway Cameos

Following Dua Lipa's debut at Milan Fashion Week, take a look at some more iconic celebrity struts in runway history. 

10.05.2021 by Dianna Shen
Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini

Fashion

'Euphoria' Star Maude Apatow's Timeless Style

While Lexi Howard has perfected the academia look, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow claimed the style for herself long before she took on the role. 

02.13.2022 by Frankie Rowley
Fashion

9 Best Celebritiy Runway Cameos

Take a look of some of pop culture's favorite icons who have strutted down the runways. 

02.13.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Film & TV

7 Singers Who Successfully Transitioned Into Acting

Here are some of your favorite musicians who have dominated the big screen.

02.12.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Fashion

Ready to Wear (Again): Why Y2K Fashion is Here to Stay

The Spring/Summer 2022 season looks back to the '90s and aughts with longing for a happier, hedonistic, less fraught era.

02.12.2022 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
Fashion Week

Every Look from Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2022

This season, Proenza Schouler is going all-in on upscale shapewear and luxury construction.

02.11.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Pop culture

A Timeline of Fake Socialite Anna Delvey's Schemes

In the wake of the new Netflix show, Inventing Anna we have compiled the pivotal moments in Delvey's schemes. 

02.11.2022 by Alice First
Pop culture

Angelina Jolie Found Support in Her Daughter During U.S. Capitol Visit

Accompanied by her daughter Zahara, Angelina Jolie spoke to U.S. Senators about amending the Violence Against Women Act.

02.11.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
Music

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Kanye West's Accusations of Dissing Travis Scott at Concert

Kanye West and Billie Eilish's beef may put the 2022 Coachella lineup at risk.

02.11.2022 by Frankie Rowley