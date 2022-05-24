Daisy Edgar-Jones's Best Style Moments
Join L’OFFICIEL in following the Normal People star and all her best fashion moments.
Join L’OFFICIEL in following the Normal People star and all her best fashion moments.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.