Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Trends Go Against the Grain. See the Top 13
Take notes on how corpcore, skirt lengths, and more will shift next season based on runway shows from New York to Paris.
Take notes on how corpcore, skirt lengths, and more will shift next season based on runway shows from New York to Paris.
The Yellowjackets actor isn’t interested in playing the celebrity game. From dodging internet discourse to redefining her own aesthetic and focusing on projects she cares about, Sophie Thatcher is carving out a career on her own terms.