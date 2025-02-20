Related Articles

Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025. Photography: Janice Yim for Getty Images.

Fashion

The Top 9 Color Trends Poised to Rule 2025

Fashion week results are in, and these food-titled hues are set to dominate the year. See how coffee tones and red velvet are making their marks in fashion.

02.12.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
leopard print nyfw street style

Fashion Week

Leopard Print Is Taking Over New York Fashion Week Street Style

Street style photos prove this timeless pattern is the season’s fiercest style move. Showgoers pounced on the scene wearing striking fur coats, sleek statement accessories, and more.

02.10.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Left to Right: Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes, Whoopi Goldberg, and Natasha Bedingfield attending the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 show. Getty Images

Fashion Week

Which Celebrities Are at New York Fashion Week? Bad Bunny, Keke Palmer, More! See Them All

See who sat next to who in the front row and who made surprise appearances.

02.07.2025 by Valerie Soto

charlie hunnam mackage campaign

Fashion

'Monster' Star Charlie Hunnam Fronts Leather-Clad Mackage Campaign

The actor channels his classic suave, alongside former Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, for the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 pieces.

02.20.2025 by Grace Clarke
Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Fashion

Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Trends Go Against the Grain. See the Top 13

Take notes on how corpcore, skirt lengths, and more will shift next season based on runway shows from New York to Paris.

02.20.2025 by Trinidad Alamos
red wing x fendi

Fashion

Fendi Reveals a Very Americana Work Boot With Red Wing for Spring/Summer 2025

"They’re made for busy women," Fendi Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi says.

02.20.2025 by Grace Clarke
doechii face tape trend

Beauty

Would You Try Exposed Face Tape? Breaking Down the Beauty Trend Led by Doechii

TikTok users seem keen on adopting the not-so-new beauty trend, all thanks to Doechii. Would you wear exposed face tape?

02.19.2025 by Maegan Trusty
asap rocky trial style

Fashion

Everything A$AP Rocky Wore to His Gun Trial: $5,300 Saint Laurent Jacket, More

He opted for clean cut and dapper suits from designers like Saint Laurent, and Rihanna at his side wore similar outfits.

02.19.2025 by Grace Clarke
underrated 90s models

Fashion

10 Underrated Models from the 1990s You Should Know But Probably Don't

You might’ve seen their faces on the runway in the ’90s, but these fashion history-shaping models never got the full spotlight they deserved.

02.19.2025 by Maegan Trusty
sophie thatcher

Film & TV

Sophie Thatcher Refuses to Be Defined By Fame, Fashion, or the Internet

The Yellowjackets actor isn’t interested in playing the celebrity game. From dodging internet discourse to redefining her own aesthetic and focusing on projects she cares about, Sophie Thatcher is carving out a career on her own terms.

02.19.2025 by Grace Clarke
winnie harlow kyle kuzma engagement

Pop culture

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma's Complete Relationship Timeline

The NBA star proposed to the model during a 2025 Valentine's Day trip.

02.19.2025 by Grace Clarke