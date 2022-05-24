Film & TV

9 New Movies & TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

From based on true crime stories to the new inside world of Love, Victor on Hulu, June is summer-ready with a mix of some new releases of shows and movies to look forward to and that are binge worthy. 

05.23.2022 by Adrian Pereda

Film & TV

Kerry Washington is Leading the Way

With a blockbuster seven-season run on Scandal, Kerry Washington conquered network television. Now, with a full slate of new projects and a busy production company as committed to activism as she is, she’s ready for her next adventure.

05.24.2022 by Alessandra Codinha
Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua

Film & TV

Beauty

7 Summer Beauty Buys to Shop This Season

Here are the L'OFFICIEL-approved makeup and skincare products you need this summer before they sell out. 

05.23.2022 by Ona Carranza
Pop culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Married in Italy

This weekend, the entire Kardashian family embarked on a weekend trip to Italy to host a luxurious wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

05.23.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania
Beauty

The Best Sweat-Proof Makeup Products for Summer 2022

Throw your sweaty worries away and enjoy the summer heat with these water-proof holy grails.

05.23.2022 by Nicolette Salmi
Fashion

Balenciaga Presents Spring/Summer 2023 Show at the New York Stock Exchange

Balenciaga's co-ed Spring/Summer 2023 collection combines fetishism with an Adidas collaboration in an unexpected return to New York City.

05.23.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
Fashion

'Women in Balance - 1955-65' Exhibition Takes Over the Ferragamo Museum

The Salvatore Ferragamo Museum's new exhibition recounts Wanda Miletti Ferragamo's successes in both her private and professional life.

05.20.2022 by Silvia Frau