9 New Movies & TV Shows to Watch in June 2022
From based on true crime stories to the new inside world of Love, Victor on Hulu, June is summer-ready with a mix of some new releases of shows and movies to look forward to and that are binge worthy.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.