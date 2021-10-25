Recommended posts for you

person human canvas

Fashion

Shwetambari Mody is Bringing Indian Craftsmanship to New York

This rising designer just dropped her first eponymous collection of fine silk garments and cashmere scarves.

10.22.2021 by Sophie Lee
clothing apparel furniture person human footwear shoe

Pop culture

5 Must-Know Facts About Katy Perry

In celebration of Katy Perry's 37th birthday, here are several interesting details to know about the singer's life and career. 

10.25.2021 by Victoria Theonila
mobile phone cell phone phone electronics person human face accessories accessory

Beauty Zodiac

3 Scorpio-Inspired Makeup Trends to Try

Scorpio began its astrological reign on October 23. Embrace the sign's complexity with these Scorpio-approved beauty looks.

10.25.2021 by Schuyler Rosson

Fashion

10 Bridal Trends From the 2022 Collections

From Bridgerton-style corsets and ruffles to beautiful bold colors, here are the top bridal trends to expect in the upcoming season.

10.20.2021 by Dianna Shen
film horizontal hollywood california suit clothing overcoat coat apparel tuxedo tie accessories accessory person

Film & TV

Ryan Gosling Cast as Ken in Margot Robbie's New 'Barbie' Movie

There's never been more perfect casting.

10.25.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Fashion

Moose Knuckles and Telfar to Launch Outerwear Collaboration

New York sensibilities meld with Canadian outdoor comfort in this new collaboration.

10.25.2021 by Sophie Lee
sunglasses accessories accessory clothing apparel goggles person human

Fashion

Burberry's Imagined Landscapes Pop-Ups Feature Outerwear Meant for the Outdoors

Burberry unveils its latest nature-loving campaign and a new pop-up shop experience. 

10.25.2021 by Sophie Lee
clothing apparel person human swimwear underwear

Fashion

Kim Kardashian Announces Fendi X Skims Collaboration

The new collaboration from Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones launches in November.

10.25.2021 by Giorgia Cantarini