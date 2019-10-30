Menu
Audemars Piguet
Julien Creuzet Doesn't Care About Age
The videomaker, performer, and poet plays with temporality and geography.
10.30.2019 by Yamina Benaï
Audemars Piguet
Douglas Gordon is Making Way for the Next Wave
We met with the Turner Prize-winning artist in his Berlin studio about humor and the desire to provoke.
10.30.2019 by Yamina Benaï
Audemars Piguet
Laurent Grasso Explores Invisible Realities
We caught up with the attentive artist in his Paris studio.
10.22.2019 by Yamina Benaï
Audemars Piguet
Morgane Tschiember Finds Inspiration in the Unexpected
The Brest-born French sculptor intends to offer a new freedom to the materials she manipulates.
07.29.2019 by Pierre De Montesquiou
Audemars Piguet
Audemars Piguet
Arin Rungjang on LGBTQ Identity and Mid-Century Thailand
The Thai artist talks about his personal relationship with history.
07.26.2019 by Valerie Kittlitz, Italy
Audemars Piguet
Cao Fei's Virtual Reality
For 20 years, the Chinese video-maker has been telling the technological and social dynamics of her country, with patience and poetry.
07.26.2019 by Elsa Ferreira, Italy
Audemars Piguet
What to Expect From the Nuits de Fourvière
The festival brings a talented lineup of stylistic and demographic diversity to Lyon, France.
07.24.2019 by L'Officiel Italia
Audemars Piguet
Taormina Film Festival Celebrates 65 Years with a Star-Studded Week
Under the shining sun of Sicily, the festival's exciting guests and standout films helped to prove why the city is an influential center of cinema.
07.23.2019 by L'Officiel Italia
Audemars Piguet
The Centre Pompidou Celebrates Bernard Frize's Figurative Abstraction
From May 29th to August 26th, the artist exhibits about sixty emblematic paintings in an exhibition titled Without Remorse.
07.22.2019 by L'Officiel Italia
Audemars Piguet
Tony Gum Breaks Out of Her Comfort Zone
The Cape-Town-based photographer and multimedia artist draws inspiration from South African society, in particular from the Xhosa minority and the female icons of pop culture.
07.16.2019 by Philippe Combres
Audemars Piguet
Interviewing Provocateur Douglas Gordon
Meeting with the artist and Turner Prize winner in his Berlin studio. Today he stands out for his innate humor and desire to provoke.
07.15.2019 by Yamina Benaï
Audemars Piguet
For Chloe Wise, Isolation Is Inspiration
The Canadian-born artist, who at just 29, has won over galleries around the world as well as Instagram and fashion designers, welcomes us to her New York studio.
07.12.2019 by Yale Breslin