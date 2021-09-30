L'Officiel Art

Mondogenius Kicks Off Artsy X Moncler Benefit Auction

The kind of puffy you're happy to wake up to. 

09.30.2021 by Alexis Schwartz

1960s Housewife and Photographer Kali Might be the Greatest Forgotten Artist of Her Time

For over 40 years, the photographer Joan Archibald—also known as Kali—quietly created some of the most captivating and rather disquieting images of Southern California. In a new book, a trove of photos by an unsung master is celebrated.

09.23.2021 by Matt Tyrnauer

L'OFFICIEL Art Celebrates The Armory Show Opening at Equinox Hotel

L'OFFICIEL Art rings in the opening of The Armory Show with a festive party at the Equinox Hotel in New York City.

09.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Sotheby's to Auction Karl Lagerfeld's Art, Gloves, Cat Dishes, and More

From Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons to Rolls Royces and Lagerfeld's beloved cat's food dishes, Sotheby's reveals the extensive estate to be auctioned in Paris, Monaco, and Cologne later this year.

09.14.2021 by Alexis Schwartz

The Origins of La Prairie's Iconic Cobalt Blue is Found with Artist Niki de Saint Phalle

La Prairie's patronage of MoMA PS1's exhibition Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life celebrates the visionary artist and her immeasurable influence on the luxury brand and beyond. The Swiss house carries on her legacy of beauty and innovation with its latest addition, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.

08.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw

ArtCrush 2021 Concludes with Annual Gala and Auction

The Aspen Art Museum said au revoir to this year's ArtCrush festival after an exciting three days of art, performances, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

08.13.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

A Visual History of the Louvre

"They'll hang us in the Louvre" (Lorde, 2017).

08.10.2021 by Lauren Gruber

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.26.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist

Georgina Pazcoguin Doesn't Dance Around the Dark Side of the Ballet World in 'Swan Dive'

The New York City Ballet soloist and activist releases her memoir with candid stories about the less than graceful parts of being a ballerina.

07.21.2021 by Sophie Shaw

The Immersive Art Experience: Are Attractions Considered Art?

From Yayoi Kusama’s Tate Modern shows to the recently opened Superblue in Miami, overwhelmingly sensory experiences have swept social media by storm. But what is the distinction between art and attraction?

07.19.2021 by Kat Herriman

10 Frida Kahlo Quotes to Live By

Acting as her own muse, the Mexican artist channeled her personal experience through art.

07.06.2021 by Jacqueline Vu

Art is Back on at NYC's Governors Island with Meg Webster's 'Wave' Exhibition

Partnering with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Ugg supports a nature-filled exhibit. Here, L'OFFICIEL speaks with the artist behind the verdant work about the importance of preserving the environment.

06.17.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Gillian Laub

Chanel & Tribeca Film Festival Partner for Citywide Art Project Celebrating New York City

The collaborative series explores the rebirth of New York City through the world of art and film. 

06.07.2021 by Matthew Velasco

8 Chic Ceramists to Follow on Instagram

Liven up your Instagram feed by following these eight artists whose ceramics range from minimalist, organic forms to functional objects.

06.06.2021 by Noor Lobad

Google Supports Emerging Artists with New Installment of Creator Labs

In partnership with SN37, Google's Creator Labs highlight nine young photographers and filmmakers with unique perspectives and ideas.

05.25.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

#LOFFICIEL100: How Fashion Imitates Art

For a century, L’OFFICIEL has chronicled the birth of a new concept within its lush fashion focus: art as lifestyle.

05.21.2021 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
Radio host and BBC Africa service presenter Mike Eghan in Piccadilly Circus, London, 1967. Courtesy of Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière.

Legends Deserve Flowers: The Legacy of James Barnor

The pioneering—yet until recently overlooked—photographer has lensed over six decades of meaningful work. 

05.18.2021 by Kleaver Cruz

How the '70s Radical Design Group Shaped the New Domestic Landscape

In the 1970s, the innovators of the Italian group Radical Design fashioned a new vision of the home, rethinking the relations within it and the collective utopia around the domestic space.

05.11.2021 by Pierre-Alexandre Mateos and Charles Teyssou

Photographer Talia Chetrit Decodes Domesticity

The family comes into focus in photographer Talia Chetrit’s work, revealing the characters and connections those closest to us offer.

05.10.2021 by Julia Trotta

Looking at the Legacy of '90s Family Portraiture

Revisiting four iconic photographers from the ’90s who reimagined the concept of family portraiture.

05.07.2021 by Pierre-Alexandre Mateos & Charles Teyssou

What Fatherhood Means to 6 Contemporary Artists

Parenthood has historically been a footnote to the biographies of male artistic masters. Here, six contemporary artists portray the lifelong role of ‘Dad’ and its creative implications.

05.05.2021 by Lucy Hunter

The Virgin Mary, Supermarkets, & Popcorn Come Together in New Miles Aldridge Retrospective

With his first exhibition opening at Fotografiska New York, the British artist speaks with L’OFFICIEL about the many layers of his images and why his work always embraces authenticity over beauty.

05.03.2021 by Jennifer Sauer