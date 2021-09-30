L'Officiel Art
Mondogenius Kicks Off Artsy X Moncler Benefit Auction
The kind of puffy you're happy to wake up to.
1960s Housewife and Photographer Kali Might be the Greatest Forgotten Artist of Her Time
For over 40 years, the photographer Joan Archibald—also known as Kali—quietly created some of the most captivating and rather disquieting images of Southern California. In a new book, a trove of photos by an unsung master is celebrated.
The Origins of La Prairie's Iconic Cobalt Blue is Found with Artist Niki de Saint Phalle
La Prairie's patronage of MoMA PS1's exhibition Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life celebrates the visionary artist and her immeasurable influence on the luxury brand and beyond. The Swiss house carries on her legacy of beauty and innovation with its latest addition, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.
Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.
#LOFFICIEL100: How Fashion Imitates Art
For a century, L’OFFICIEL has chronicled the birth of a new concept within its lush fashion focus: art as lifestyle.
The Virgin Mary, Supermarkets, & Popcorn Come Together in New Miles Aldridge Retrospective
With his first exhibition opening at Fotografiska New York, the British artist speaks with L’OFFICIEL about the many layers of his images and why his work always embraces authenticity over beauty.