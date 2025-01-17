NYC Galleries and Museum Exhibitions to Have on Your Radar in 2025
A comprehensive guide to the art coming to the walls of New York's vibrant collection of galleries and museums.
A comprehensive guide to the art coming to the walls of New York's vibrant collection of galleries and museums.
The east-west ring puts a modern twist on a traditional design, and it is getting more popular thanks to celebrities like Zendaya. Experts talk the history of this look, how to personalize it, and why brides are going for it more and more.