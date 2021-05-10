Fashion Week

Every Look from Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Virgine Viard's latest collection for Chanel takes a cinematic approach to fashion.

10.05.2021 by Dianna Shen

Every Look from Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Miuccia Prada unveils her most magical Miu Miu collection yet.

10.04.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

The New Dawn of Hermès for Spring/Summer 2022

The Hermès Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a celebration of earthy tones and dancing silhouettes.

10.02.2021 by Margherita Meda

Balenciaga Takes on 'The Simpsons' for Spring/Summer 2022

Balenciaga's latest collection arrives in the form of a staged red carpet and a special episode of The Simpsons.

10.02.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Every Look from Valentino's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrates the return of in-person runways with Valentino's Spring/Summer 2022 "Rendez-Vous."

10.01.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Every Look in Chloé's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The designer makes her runway debut as Creative Director of the historic French Maison.

09.30.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Balmain Pulls Out All the Stops for Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Balmain celebrates Olivier Rousteing's 10-year tenure with a special performance by Doja Cat and a voice memo from long-time friend Beyonce.

09.29.2021 by Maia Torres

Courrèges' Futuristic Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Creative Director Nicolas Di Felice presents a fashion show in the name of futurism while maintaining the brand's fundamental DNA.

09.29.2021 by Margherita Meda

Every Look from Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Anthony Vaccarello debuted one of his most glamorous collections yet at Paris Fashion Week. 

09.28.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

Maria Grazia Chiuri Celebrates Marc Bohan for Dior's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Dior returns to the runway with an exciting new collection.

09.28.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

The Runway Goes High-Tech at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Checkerboards and Y2K aesthetic blended with high fashion at the latest cropping of MFW runway shows.

09.27.2021 by Sophie Lee

Fendace: Fendi and Versace Collaborate on Runway Collection

It's called Fendace—Versace by Fendi and Fendi by Versace. It's not a collaboration, but a union of the two great Houses to celebrate Italian fashion.

09.27.2021 by Simone Vertua

Every Look from Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The Italian fashion house made a splash at Milan Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

09.25.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Dua Lipa Opens Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Show

Take a look at Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 collection from Milan Fashion Week.

09.24.2021 by Sophie Lee

Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan, and More Star in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3'

Rihanna returns to the catwalk to showcase her hottest lingerie pieces yet with a star-studded show.

09.24.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Prada Goes Global for Spring/Summer 2022 With Simultaneous Runways in Milan and Shanghai

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada present a bold Spring/Summer 2022 collection that transcends borders.

09.24.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is a Modern Take on Romanticism

This London Fashion Week, Simone Rocha stuck to her DNA and brought references of a modern and very unique romanticism to the catwalk.

09.21.2021 by Eduardo Viveiros

Tom Ford Caps Off NYFW with a Disco Glam Spring/Summer 2022 Show

Tom Ford's latest collection muses on the American tradition of sportswear.

09.13.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

An Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2022

Joseph Altuzarra brings his sexy yet polished designs back to New York Fashion Week.

09.13.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

An Exclusive Look at the Unique Beauty of Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2022

The designer's theatrical New York Fashion Week runway features sculpture-inspired men's and womenswear topped with bold makeup to match.

09.13.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Joseph Altuzarra Returns to New York Fashion Week Just in Time for a Luxury Revolution

At the crossroads of French and American fashion, Joseph Altuzarra digs deep into his multifaceted identity and sense of global community as he returns to New York Fashion Week for the first time in four years to show his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

09.12.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Christian Cowan on his Triumphant Fashion Week Return and Party Girl Aesthetic

The enigmatic designer speaks to L’OFFICIEL about his Spring/Summer 2022 collection and hotly anticipated NYFW in-person comeback.

09.12.2021 by Matthew Velasco