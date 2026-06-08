Copenhagen Fashion Week : Spring/Summer 2027 : Denmark : street style

Fashion Week

All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Fashion Week

Ananya Panday Gets Ready For the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 Show

Ahead of her appearance at one of the week's most anticipated shows, L'OFFICIEL caught up with the actress to talk style, beauty, and the projects she's debuting next.  

07.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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Fashion Week

Fendi Haute Couture Goes Back To Basics For Fall/Winter 2026

This season, the house marked its third time showcasing a couture collection in the Italian capital.

07.10.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 : duran lantink couture

Fashion Week

At Jean Paul Gaultier, Duran Lantink Reinvents the Silhouette in Three Dimensions

Duran Lantink inaugurates his chapter at Jean Paul Gaultier with a haute couture collection where technological innovation, historical memory, and sculptural experimentation redefine the contours of the silhouette.

07.09.2026 by Pauline Borgogno

Fashion Week

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Fashion Week

Silvana Armani Explores Intimacy at Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2026 Couture

From sculptural tailoring to velvet evening gowns, Giorgio Armani Privé's latest couture collection transforms the intimacy of the boudoir into a study of quiet seduction.

07.08.2026 by Grace Clarke
balenciaga : balanciaga haute couture : pierpaolo piccioli : dior pierpaolo piccioli : balenciaga pierpaolo piccioli haute couture : balenciaga haute couture fall/winter 2026 : cité internationale universitaire de paris

Fashion Week

Pierpaolo Piccioli Returns Balenciaga To Elegance In Haute Couture Debut

The Italian designer delivered crisp, bright pieces for the house during Paris Haute Couture Week.

07.08.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Fashion Week

Roger Vivier Expands the World of Pièce Unique for Fall/Winter 2026

The maison unveiled its latest collection—which marked a thrilling first for the label—during Paris Haute Couture Week. 

07.08.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Fashion Week

Chanel Takes Us To Wonderland For Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026

For his latest collection, Matthieu Blazy proved that classic fairy tales can come true through the art of fashion.

07.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Fashion Week

Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 Is Transformation at Its Best

For his sophomore showing, creative director Jonathan Anderson brought classic materials and traditional techniques to life.

07.06.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Fashion Week

In Biarritz, Chanel Revisits the Birthplace of Resortwear for Cruise 2027

Chanel shows its Cruise 2026-2027 collection in the place where Gabrielle Chanel opened her haute couture house in 1915.

04.28.2026 by Alessandro Viapiana, Grace Clarke
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Fashion Week

Danielle Frankel Unveils the Design Ethos Behind Her Coveted Bridal Couture Collections

After presenting her Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the designer caught up with L'OFFICIEL to break down how exactly she creates the perfect wedding dress. 

04.20.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Lein Spring/Summer 2026 Bridal Collection. Courtesy of Lein.

Fashion Week

The Best of New York Bridal Week Spring/Summer 2027

From downtown debuts to couture milestones, New York's bridal collections are delivering the most romantic looks of the year.

04.10.2026 by Mélanie Read

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Fashion Week

Maison Margiela Turned its Fall/Winter 2026 Runway Into a Spellbinding Dream

For its first-ever fashion week in China, the house turned Shanghai into an atelier of memory, porcelain, and beautiful destruction.

04.01.2026 by Mélanie Read
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Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week Street Style: The City That Dresses on Its Own Terms

No rulebooks—just a generation of dressers who already know something the rest of the world is still figuring out

03.31.2026 by Mélanie Read
Balmain Fall/Winter 2026. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Balmain Fall/Winter 2026: Inside Antonin Tron's Dark, Architectural Debut

The new creative director delivered exactly what the house needed: minimalist opulence with a pulse, wrapped in shadows and '80s silhouettes.

03.24.2026 by Mélanie Read

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Fashion Week

Valentino's Fall/Winter 2026 Collection Brings the Drama

In Rome, Alessandro Michele presented his latest line for the label. 

03.13.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
celebrities at paris fashion week fall/winter 2026

Fashion Week

All Of the Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026

Our favorite style stars have officially landed in Paris. 

03.11.2026 by Malcia Greene

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026.

Fashion Week

Mindful Intimacy Is Miu Miu’s Latest Muse for Fall/Winter 2026

The label bid adieu to Paris Fashion Week with twinkles and tulle for its latest collection. 

03.11.2026 by Malcia Greene
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Fashion Week

A Miu Miu Moment for Tanya Ravichandran

From archival obsessions to leather-and-sparkle contrasts, the creative shares how her personal style fits into the Miu Miu universe.

03.11.2026 by Lacey Whitson

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Fashion Week

Chelsea Jordan Does Paris the Miu Miu Way

The rising singer steps out for the brand’s latest runway show and reflects on style, music, and the exciting year ahead. 

03.10.2026 by Grace Clarke and Lacey Whitson
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Looks to Nature for Fall/Winter 2026

Nicolas Ghesquière explores landscapes, craft, and technology in a collection shaped by the natural world.

03.10.2026 by Grace Clarke
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Fashion Week

Chanel Embarks on a Dreamy Metamorphosis for Fall/Winter 2026

For his second ready-to-wear line for the label, Matthieu Blazy presented a range of utterly fantastical takes on classic Chanel-isms. 

03.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Zimmermann Fall/Winter 2026. Courtesy of Zimmermann.

Fashion Week

Zimmermann’s Fall/Winter 2026 Collection Channels the Spirit of 1920s Trailblazers

Inspired by the fearless Australian women of the 1920s, Nicky Zimmermann’s latest collection balances utility and romance. 

03.09.2026 by Grace Clarke
MaxMara Fall/Winter 2026. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Fall/Winter 2026 Accessory Trends You'll Actually Want to Wear

From gloves in every color to brooches in every size, this season proved that accessories aren't just finishing touches—they're the main event.

03.09.2026 by Trinidad Alamos and Mélanie Read
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Fashion Week

Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2026 Is a Study in Light and Shadow

Between shadow and light, Balenciaga's ClairObscur Fall/Winter 2026 collection transforms Renaissance pictorial techniques into a contemporary meditation on humanity, the body, and fashion.

03.07.2026 by Pauline Borgogno