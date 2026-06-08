Fashion Week
All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week
Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends.
Fashion Week
At Jean Paul Gaultier, Duran Lantink Reinvents the Silhouette in Three Dimensions
Duran Lantink inaugurates his chapter at Jean Paul Gaultier with a haute couture collection where technological innovation, historical memory, and sculptural experimentation redefine the contours of the silhouette.