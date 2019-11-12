International Watch Review
See How Op Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez’s Last Work Defies the Test of Time
The late artist, who passed away earlier this year, collaborated with Hublot on a new watch.
Eastern Europe Adds to the Watch Industry
In the fashion world watches have a special place. They represent taste and social status more than any other accessory. Eastern Europe is increasingly part of this tradition of creating chic and innovative new models to add onto this long withheld tradition.
Jaeger-LeCoultre's New Watch Offers a Timeless Vision of the Future
The watchmaking house's new Polaris collection pays tribute to a history of technical innovation and aesthetics while also looking forward.