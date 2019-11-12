International Watch Review

See How Op Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez’s Last Work Defies the Test of Time

The late artist, who passed away earlier this year, collaborated with Hublot on a new watch.
12.11.2019 by Caroline Grosso

Bulgari’s Cult-Favorite Serpenti Gets a New Look

Less literal than previous versions, the new watch focuses on the snake's inherent magnetism.
11.20.2019 by Agatha Krasuski

G-SHOCK Taps Emily Oberg to Star in Their "24 Hours of Toughness" Campaign

In a L'Officiel USA exclusive interview, the streetwear entrepreneur discusses the new campaign, her advice for young creatives, and where she finds her inspiration.
08.22.2019 by Trey Gaskin

The Omega Constellation “Manhattan” 29 MM by Omega

Time to get star-struck by one of horology’s greatest idols where its latest iteration marks a continued passage in the refinement of form and function.
05.11.2019 by Tan Siok Hoon

Versace Launches Spring 2019 Watch Collection

The brand new collection sees a total of five new watch models to suit every occasion and outfit.
05.07.2019 by Olivia Hayden Ong

Chaumet's 'Pierres de Rêve' Collection Embraces the Power of Gemstones

Inspired by the stone symbolism of Asian cultures, the new collection features 12 ornamental stones at the heart of each timepiece. 
04.11.2019 by Pameyla Cambe

Audemars Piguet and Fernando Mastrangelo Team Up at Art Basel

Audemars Piguet presented a collaboration with the contemporary artist, Fernando Mastrangelo, at Art Basel Hong Kong 2019.
04.02.2019 by L'Officiel México

Swatch Introduces the Flymagic Watch

And it comes with a new paramagnetic balance spring.
02.25.2019 by Pameyla Cambe

Kaia Gerber is OMEGA's Latest Watch Designer

The young supermodel has followed in mom Cindy Crawford's footsteps, collaborating with the watch brand on two bands for the De Ville Trésor.
02.13.2019 by Thierry Gasquez

Blancpain Unveils Limited Edition Timepiece for Valentine's Day

With only 99 pieces available, the new Villeret Quantième Phases De Lune watch is a beautiful expression of love with its romantic details.
02.02.2019 by Pameyla Cambe

Grönefeld Enters Automatic Mode

Known for their high-level complications, horological brothers Bart and Tim Grönefeld innovate with the 1941 Principia model with automatic movement.
01.20.2019 by Hervé Gallet

Eastern Europe Adds to the Watch Industry

In the fashion world watches have a special place. They represent taste and social status more than any other accessory. Eastern Europe is increasingly part of this tradition of creating chic and innovative new models to add onto this long withheld tradition.
01.14.2019 by UGNĖ MINGĖLAITĖ

Hey Babe, It's Time to Celebrate the Year of the Pig

The Year of the Pig is going to be beautiful, as the animals are symbols of good fortune, according to Chinese beliefs.
01.11.2019 by Pimpilai Boonjong

A New Touch to Louis Vuitton's Smartwatch

The smartest member of the luxury brand's Tambour clock family just got a sleek new update.
01.10.2019 by Yunus Başaran

The Santos de Cartier Watch Gets a Brilliant Blue Update

Cartier's iconic timepiece now sports a gorgeous metallic blue dégradé dial resembling the sky.
01.09.2019 by Pameyla Cambe

Jaeger-LeCoultre's New Watch Offers a Timeless Vision of the Future

The watchmaking house's new Polaris collection pays tribute to a history of technical innovation and aesthetics while also looking forward.
01.09.2019 by Sandra Lane

Vacheron Constantin and Abbey Road Studios Launch a Rock'n'Roll Watch

While presenting its Fiftysix collection, the watchmaker announced its partnership with the iconic music establishment and presented a modern, creative new marketing campaign.
01.08.2019 by Roberta Naas

Reservoir: Full Hours of Flight

The first Air Legend show, held last September on the Melun Villaroche aerodrome near Paris, showcased historical planes with the support of rising French watchmaker Reservoir.
01.03.2019 by Hervé Gallet

It's Time for Artful New Animal Motifs

Drawn from fashion as well as mythology, animal motifs are a new trend that showcases a brand's creative talent and, for some, the know-how of their workmanship.
01.01.2019 by Bertrand Waldbillig

Franck Muller's Master Diving, Between Innovation and History

The watch master's first diving edition takes a historic dial from 1992 and the house's famous Curvex case for a subtle agreement between innovation and history available exclusively on the French market.
01.01.2019 by Constantin Pârvulescu

In This Vacheron Constantin Collaboration, the Exception is the Rule

The Bucherer house reimagines the most prestigious watch brands with a steel blue color and gold box. The latest in this is an exceptional limited series for Vacheron Constantin.
01.01.2019 by Constantin Pârvulescu

The New Richard Mille Woman

The watch brand's new women's collection is more luxurious, artistic, and unique than ever.
12.31.2018 by Hervé Gallet