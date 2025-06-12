tag heuer fragment party art basel miami 2025

International Watch Review

Tag Heuer And Fragment Fête Their Carrera Launch With A Buzzy Party At Art Basel Miami

The collaboration marks the third piece created between the two legendary labels—and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a lively affair during one of the biggest art and design events of the year?

12.06.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment watch

International Watch Review

Tag Heuer And Fragment Continue Their Creative Dialogue With A New Carrera Timepiece

The latest creation marks the third partnership between the two labels, bringing a new level of sleek sophistication to the watchmaking world. 

12.03.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
patek philippe nautilus watch ladies : patek philippe watches

International Watch Review

Patek Phillippe's New Ladies' Nautilus Watch Fuses Sleek, Elegance With Sporty Style

The legendary watchmaker's latest launch adds a refined, contemporary flair to a classic silhouette.

11.17.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
tag heuer connected calibre e5 collection

International Watch Review

At Long Last, Tag Heuer Launches Its Connected Calibre E5 Collection

More versatile and advanced than ever before, the Tag Heuer Calibre E5 line is the height of style and technology in the watchmaking world. 

10.08.2025 by Caroline Cubbin

International Watch Review

tems omega campaign

International Watch Review

Ashley Graham, Tems, More Celebrities Front Omega's New Watch Campaign

The new campaign celebrates the watchmaker's new Aqua Terra in 30 mm.

06.19.2025 by Andrea Bossi
From left to right, Aspen Golann, Ibrahim Said, Joy Harvey.

International Watch Review

Everything to Know About Vacheron Constantin and the Met's Artisan Residency Program

The inaugural 18-month residency celebrates artisans who preserve traditional crafts, and three were chosen for this first go-round.

06.17.2025 by Ailbhe Killalea
urban-jurgensen-relaunches-campaign luxury watch

International Watch Review

Urban Jürgensen's Epic Relaunch With Kari Voutilainen Is Here

The historic Danish watch brand is now in American hands, partly led by watchmaking legend Kari Voutilainen, and is making a comeback with three timepieces.

06.10.2025 by Andrea Bossi
head person face adult female woman body part neck smelling

International Watch Review

This Year's Most Exciting Watch Launches Channel Big Party Girl Energy

The latest timepieces presented at this year's Watches & Wonders in Geneva double as statement jewelry for night owls and style pioneers who shine brightest after hours.

06.05.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Table lamp, TIFFANY STUDIOS.

International Watch Review

Tiffany & Co. Unveils Its Stained Glass-Inspired Eternity Enamel Dragonfly Watch

Evoking the charm of one of its archival lamps, the Tiffany Eternity Enamel Dragonfly watch glows supreme. 

04.15.2025 by Samantha Simon
vintage womens watch

International Watch Review

How To Score A Vintage Women's Watch

Finding a vintage women's watch that feels authentic to you can be a tough task, but thanks to these tips, tricks, and trustworthy watch retailers, you'll stumble upon the watch of your dreams before long.

07.23.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
cartier watches women

International Watch Review

The Ultimate Guide To Cartier Watches For Women

See all the Cartier watches women throughout history have favored for their elegance, luxury, and quality. 

07.16.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
wristwatch

International Watch Review

The Santos de Cartier Watch Gets a Brilliant Blue Update

Cartier's iconic timepiece now sports a gorgeous metallic blue dégradé dial resembling the sky.
04.09.2021 by Pameyla Cambe

wristwatch

International Watch Review

Jaeger-LeCoultre's Memovox Polaris Reinterprets a Classic

Reviving an emblematic model of the house, the limited edition Memovox Polaris offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the brand with a modern, vintage touch.

04.08.2021 by Constantin Pârvulescu
person human wood finger

International Watch Review

See How Op Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez’s Last Work Defies the Test of Time

The late artist, who passed away earlier this year, collaborated with Hublot on a new watch.
04.08.2021 by Caroline Grosso
wristwatch

International Watch Review

The Omega Constellation “Manhattan” 29 MM by Omega

Time to get star-struck by one of horology’s greatest idols where its latest iteration marks a continued passage in the refinement of form and function.
01.17.2021 by Tan Siok Hoon

wristwatch

International Watch Review

Versace Launches Spring 2019 Watch Collection

The brand new collection sees a total of five new watch models to suit every occasion and outfit.
01.17.2021 by Olivia Hayden Ong
wristwatch

International Watch Review

Chaumet's 'Pierres de Rêve' Collection Embraces the Power of Gemstones

Inspired by the stone symbolism of Asian cultures, the new collection features 12 ornamental stones at the heart of each timepiece. 
01.17.2021 by Pameyla Cambe

wristwatch

International Watch Review

Swatch Introduces the Flymagic Watch

And it comes with a new paramagnetic balance spring.
01.17.2021 by Pameyla Cambe
wristwatch

International Watch Review

Blancpain Unveils Limited Edition Timepiece for Valentine's Day

With only 99 pieces available, the new Villeret Quantième Phases De Lune watch is a beautiful expression of love with its romantic details.
01.17.2021 by Pameyla Cambe

wristwatch

International Watch Review

Grönefeld Enters Automatic Mode

Known for their high-level complications, horological brothers Bart and Tim Grönefeld innovate with the 1941 Principia model with automatic movement.
01.16.2021 by Hervé Gallet
compass

International Watch Review

Eastern Europe Adds to the Watch Industry

In the fashion world watches have a special place. They represent taste and social status more than any other accessory. Eastern Europe is increasingly part of this tradition of creating chic and innovative new models to add onto this long withheld tradition.
01.16.2021 by UGNĖ MINGĖLAITĖ
pig animal mammal

International Watch Review

Hey Babe, It's Time to Celebrate the Year of the Pig

The Year of the Pig is going to be beautiful, as the animals are symbols of good fortune, according to Chinese beliefs.
01.16.2021 by Pimpilai Boonjong
wristwatch

International Watch Review

A New Touch to Louis Vuitton's Smartwatch

The smartest member of the luxury brand's Tambour clock family just got a sleek new update.
01.16.2021 by Yunus Başaran
wristwatch

International Watch Review

Jaeger-LeCoultre's New Watch Offers a Timeless Vision of the Future

The watchmaking house's new Polaris collection pays tribute to a history of technical innovation and aesthetics while also looking forward.
01.16.2021 by Sandra Lane
wristwatch

International Watch Review

Vacheron Constantin and Abbey Road Studios Launch a Rock'n'Roll Watch

While presenting its Fiftysix collection, the watchmaker announced its partnership with the iconic music establishment and presented a modern, creative new marketing campaign.
01.16.2021 by Roberta Naas