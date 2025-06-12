International Watch Review
Tag Heuer And Fragment Fête Their Carrera Launch With A Buzzy Party At Art Basel Miami
The collaboration marks the third piece created between the two legendary labels—and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a lively affair during one of the biggest art and design events of the year?
International Watch Review
International Watch Review
Versace Launches Spring 2019 Watch Collection
The brand new collection sees a total of five new watch models to suit every occasion and outfit.
International Watch Review
Eastern Europe Adds to the Watch Industry
In the fashion world watches have a special place. They represent taste and social status more than any other accessory. Eastern Europe is increasingly part of this tradition of creating chic and innovative new models to add onto this long withheld tradition.