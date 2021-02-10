Beauty

9 Beauty Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Many of your favorite beauty brands are supporting this worthy cause in October.

10.02.2021 by Willow Rose

Behind Dior's Retro-Inspired Eyeliner from the Spring/Summer 2022 Runway

L'OFFICIEL goes backstage at Paris Fashion Week to speak with Dior Beauty Creative and Image Director Peter Philips about how he created this season's negative space mod liner.

10.02.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Update Your Fall Makeup with These Charming Libra-Inspired Styles

Embody the most popular zodiac with these flirty, natural makeup looks perfect for fall. 

09.30.2021 by Willow Rose

5 Celeb-Approved Hair Colors for Fall

Pull up your Pinterest boards and take your screenshots. L’OFFICIEL gives you five celebrity-approved fall hair colors that you can’t wait to show your stylist.  

09.29.2021 by Schuyler Rosson

Brigitte Bardot's Timeless Beauty Inspiration

In celebration of the Parisian actress, model, and animal rights activist's birthday today, L'OFFICIEL presents some of her most glamourous beauty looks. 

09.28.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

Clarins & Feed Celebrate 10-Year Partnership With New Short Film for Hunger Action Month

Produced by Paris Brosnan, the short film honors the 10-year anniversary of Feed and Clarins' ongoing philantropic alliance to end childhood hunger.

09.27.2021 by Alice Cavallo

5 Nail Art Trends to Try This Fall

From metallic accents to unconventional dark colors, these are the manicures to try this fall.

09.25.2021 by Willow Rose

Face Diamonds are the Latest Trend That Will Make You Shine

The '90s beauty trend is becoming a favorite among celebrities and makeup artists. 

09.25.2021 by Michaela Zee

Linda Evangelista Reveals Cosmetic Procedure Ended Her Career

The iconic '90s supermodel, now 56, shared an emotional account on her Instagram.
09.23.2021 by L'OFFICIEL Brazil

You'll Want to See These Photos of Maluma with Long Hair

Let us reminisce on some of this Latin music sensation's dreamiest hairstyles. 

09.24.2021 by Dianna Shen

A Brief History Of Guyliner

When did men start wearing this classic smokey look?

09.24.2021 by Sophie Lee

L'OFFICIEL's Top 10 Beauty Buys of the Week

See our finds for the best new skincare, makeup, hair care, and more. 

09.23.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

5 Beauty Benefits of Almond Oil

This natural oil is great for revitalizing both skin and hair. 

09.23.2021 by Michaela Zee

From French Twists to Claw Clips, Here's How Fashion Girls are Bringing Back Y2K Updos

Whether you tie it up sophisticated and sleek or playful and accessorized, the updo is fall's favorite 'do.

09.22.2021 by Sophie Lee

What Kristen Noel Crawley Taught Us About Building a Beauty Business

L’OFFICIEL speaks with beauty mogul Kristen Noel Crawley about founding KNC Beauty, making space in the industry for BIPOC with the School of Beauty, and her historic debut at Complexcon with J. Balvin. 

09.21.2021 by Dianna Shen

The Met Gala Jeweled Hair Trend We Should All Get On

Bedazzled hair accessories are making comeback this season after a post-Met Gala high.

09.19.2021 by Maia Torres

What Is Dermaplaning?

Here's what to know about the beauty phenomena that has garnered a cult-following of staunch users.

09.18.2021 by Maia Torres

Dior Beauty Opens Floral-Themed Pop-Up to Celebrate New Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Celebrate the launch of Miss Dior Eau De Parfum at the Millefiori Garden in Meatpacking District.

09.14.2021 by Sophie Lee

The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

From baby bangs to Old Hollywood glam these were the most bold and beautiful Met looks. 

09.13.2021 by Sophie Shaw

L'OFFICIEL's Top 10 Beauty Buys of the Week

See our finds for the best new skincare, makeup, hair care, and more. 

09.09.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Zendaya's 6 Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks of All Time

We round up the actress' most memorable and noteworthy beauty looks in honor of her 25th birthday.

09.01.2021 by Maia Torres

4 Essential Tips to Protect Your Hair From Heat Damage

Though we all may love using a styling tool for perfect tresses, make sure you aren't damaging your hair while doing so. 

08.31.2021 by Sophie Lee