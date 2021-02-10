Many of your favorite beauty brands are supporting this worthy cause in October.
L'OFFICIEL goes backstage at Paris Fashion Week to speak with Dior Beauty Creative and Image Director Peter Philips about how he created this season's negative space mod liner.
Embody the most popular zodiac with these flirty, natural makeup looks perfect for fall.
Pull up your Pinterest boards and take your screenshots. L’OFFICIEL gives you five celebrity-approved fall hair colors that you can’t wait to show your stylist.
In celebration of the Parisian actress, model, and animal rights activist's birthday today, L'OFFICIEL presents some of her most glamourous beauty looks.
Produced by Paris Brosnan, the short film honors the 10-year anniversary of Feed and Clarins' ongoing philantropic alliance to end childhood hunger.
From metallic accents to unconventional dark colors, these are the manicures to try this fall.
The '90s beauty trend is becoming a favorite among celebrities and makeup artists.
Let us reminisce on some of this Latin music sensation's dreamiest hairstyles.
When did men start wearing this classic smokey look?
See our finds for the best new skincare, makeup, hair care, and more.
This natural oil is great for revitalizing both skin and hair.
Whether you tie it up sophisticated and sleek or playful and accessorized, the updo is fall's favorite 'do.
L’OFFICIEL speaks with beauty mogul Kristen Noel Crawley about founding KNC Beauty, making space in the industry for BIPOC with the School of Beauty, and her historic debut at Complexcon with J. Balvin.
Bedazzled hair accessories are making comeback this season after a post-Met Gala high.
Here's what to know about the beauty phenomena that has garnered a cult-following of staunch users.
Celebrate the launch of Miss Dior Eau De Parfum at the Millefiori Garden in Meatpacking District.
From baby bangs to Old Hollywood glam these were the most bold and beautiful Met looks.
We round up the actress' most memorable and noteworthy beauty looks in honor of her 25th birthday.
Though we all may love using a styling tool for perfect tresses, make sure you aren't damaging your hair while doing so.