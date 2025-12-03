Beauty

How Hermès Is Redefining Beauty With Couture-Level Color

Combining precision and ease for every celebration, the artistry of Gregoris Pyrpylis at Hermès Beauty feels instinctive rather than overthought.

Published 12.03.2025 by Pia Bello
Ombres d’Hermès Eyeshadow Quartet in Ombres Pétales HERMÈS Trait d’Hermès Eye Pencil in Orange Boîte and Beige Trompe-l’œil HERMÈS Rouge Hermès Silky Lipstick Shine in Corail Jaipur and Rose Hacienda HERMÈS Trait d’Hermès Lip Pencil in Orange Boîte and Rose Lipstick HERMÈS
Ombres d’Hermès Eyeshadow Quartet in Ombres Pétales HERMÈS Trait d’Hermès Eye Pencil in Orange Boîte and Beige Trompe-l’œil HERMÈS Rouge Hermès Silky Lipstick Shine in Corail Jaipur and Rose Hacienda HERMÈS Trait d’Hermès Lip Pencil in Orange Boîte and Rose Lipstick HERMÈS

