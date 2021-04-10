Film & TV

What To Know About HoYeon Jung From 'Squid Game'

The lead actress from the Korean drama series Squid Game is a star in the making.

10.04.2021 by Sophie Lee

Alicia Silverstone's 8 Best Movies

In celebration of the actress' 45th birthday, L'OFFICIEL looks back at her best work on the silver screen. 

10.04.2021 by Michaela Zee

Netflix Renews 'Sex Education' for Season 4

Fans will get to follow their favorites characters as they face another year of sexual mishaps.

09.28.2021 by Dianna Shen

'Emily In Paris' Season 2 Has A Release Date

Watch Lily Collins return as Netflix's favorite French PR consultant.

09.27.2021 by Sophie Lee

Netflix Drops First Look at 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Season 2 of the record-breaking Netflix series will premiere in 2022.

09.27.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

10 New Movies and TV Shows to Watch in October 2021

Here's your must-watch list for fall.

09.26.2021 by Sophie Lee

Take a First Look at 'Emily in Paris' Season 2

Get a sneak peek into the second season of Lily Collins' fashion-filled Netflix show Emily in Paris.

09.23.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

'Sex Education' Actor Asa Butterfield Fills Us in on Otis' Relationships in Season 3

The actor speaks with L'OFFICIEL about Otis' love life and the ups and downs of another term at Moordale High.

09.17.2021 by Sophie Shaw

10 Nominated Shows to Binge-Watch Before the 2021 Emmy Awards

From Ted Lasso to Bridgerton, catch up on these nominated series before the ceremony.

09.13.2021 by Michaela Zee

'Lucifer' Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Talks Saying Goodbye in Final Season

The actress opens up about making Season 6 of Lucifer and closing the book on her character Maze.

09.10.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

How Kristen Stewart is Honoring Princess Diana's Memory

Kristen Stewart plays the late princess in director Pablo Larraín's new film Spencer.

09.07.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Who Was Tammy Faye Bakker?

Take a look into the life of Tammy Faye Bakker, the televangelist icon portrayed by our Fall 2021 global cover star Jessica Chastain in the new biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

09.07.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

Jessica Chastain Covers L'OFFICIEL's Centennial Issue

Jessica Chastain has spent the last decade building the kind of career most actors spend a lifetime pursuing. Here, the L'OFFICIEL Fall 2021 global coverstar gets to dress the part—all the parts.

09.07.2021 by Alessandra Codinha

Penn Badgley's Joe is a Daddy in Season 3 of 'You'

Netflix has announced the Season 3 release date of its serial killer smash-hit, You.

08.30.2021 by Sophie Lee

Jennifer Coolidge is Bound to Make You Laugh in Her Top 6 Movie & TV Roles

On the actress' birthday, L'OFFICIEL rounds up her best work on screen. 

08.28.2021 by Michaela Zee

Tom Cruise Has BMW Stolen While Filming 'Mission: Impossible'

This may be a case for Ethan Hunt.

08.27.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Trailer

The Twilight actress was cast to play the People's Princess in the latest royal biopic.

08.27.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Jessica Chastain's Says 'Tammy Faye' Makeup Hurt Her Skin

In her latest film, Chastain stars as Tammy Faye Bakker, a popular televangelist alongside her husband Jim throughout the '70s and '80s.

08.24.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

9 Movies and TV Shows to Watch in September 2021

From Netflix to Hulu, all of your favorite streaming services are dropping new treats.

08.24.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto to Star as Founders of WeWork in Upcoming Series

The Apple TV+ series will follow the rise and fall of one of the most successful startups of all time.

08.24.2021 by L'Officiel México

HBO's 'Succession' to Return in October

Fans have waited almost two years for Season 3 of the award-winning show.

08.24.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Balmain Collaborates With Channel 4 On New Short-Form Drama Series

Set on the outskirts of LA, the upcoming series stars Charles Melton, Jesse Jo Stark, Tommy Dorfman, and Ajani Russell. 

08.23.2021 by Michaela Zee