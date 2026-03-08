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Film & TV

Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7

As Rhaenyra fights to keep the Iron Throne, major events unfold across the realm.

08.03.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6

Rhaenyra may be on the throne, but the fight for true control continues.

07.27.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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Yes, You Can Visit the Epic Locations Where 'The Odyssey' Was Filmed

Travel like Odysseus and see all five filming locations in The Odyssey, from the plains of Iceland to Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula. 

07.27.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Everything to Know About the 2026 Venice Film Festival

This year's film lineup hosts a handful of timely themes, veteran names, and long-awaited returns.

07.23.2026 by Vanessa Woolfolk

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What to Know About Margaret Qualley's 'Possession' Remake

Parker Finn's reimagining of Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 cult masterpiece has officially begun filming.

07.23.2026 by Grace Clarke
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Film & TV

Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5

This week, the ultimate battle for the Iron Throne rages on, despite Rhaenyra's apparent victory. 

07.20.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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The Most Groundbreaking Shows and Movies of the 21st Century

Discover the on-screen hits that have defined the past 26 years. 

07.18.2026 by Vanessa Woolfolk
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Francesca Scorsese on Cinema, Family Legacy, and the Magic of Classic Films

The actor and filmmaker opens up her archive to L’OFFICIEL and discusses her latest projects.

07.16.2026 by Samantha Simon
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Film & TV

Everything You Missed From 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4

Between unexpected reunions and unfortunate casualties, the show's latest episode was not one to be skipped.

07.13.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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Bella Maclean Found Her Fire in 'Rivals'

The actor opens up about bringing Taggie to life—and the confidence she gained along the way.

07.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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Corinna Brown Is Raising the Bar

As Heartstopper comes to an end, the actor celebrates the show’s impact, the importance of representation, and what’s next.

07.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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How Lily Collias Made 'Cape Fear' Her Own

Following her breakout in Good One, the actor reimagines one of the most iconic roles of the '90s with confidence and curiosity.

07.09.2026 by Samantha Simon

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Ellie Bamber Finds Her Stride

The actor opens up about portraying Kate Moss, mastering the catwalk, and the art of transformation.

07.09.2026 by Samantha Simon
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The 2026 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See the Full List

From The Pitt to The Bear, discover which of your favorite series made the cut this year. 

07.08.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Avantika on Navigating Hustle Culture, Finding Community, and Choosing Radical Optimism

With Not Suitable for Work, the actor takes on her first leading TV role—and her biggest opportunity yet.

07.08.2026 by Samantha Simon

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Madison Bailey Is Just Getting Started

As the fifth and final season of Outer Banks approaches, the actor looks back on her "once-in-a-lifetime" journey and ahead to her next chapter in music.

07.09.2026 by Samantha Simon
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Miku Martineau Doesn't Believe in Playing It Cool

With Crew Girl on the horizon and Bet returning for Season 2, the actor embraces new challenges and the power of showing up.

07.09.2026 by Grace Clarke

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Film & TV

Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3

After a number of bloody battles, Rhaenyra is on the Iron Throne at last—but will her reign last? 

07.06.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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The Best TV Shows of Summer 2026

From new seasons of beloved series to fresh storylines, the season offers unlimited television opportunities.

06.30.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez

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Who’s Who in 'The Odyssey'?

A guide to Christopher Nolan’s star-studded cast in the upcoming adaptation of literature’s most epic poem. 

06.30.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Film & TV

Everything You Missed On ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 2

The battle between Targaryens continues in the series’ latest episode.

06.29.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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'Dutton Ranch''s Natalie Alyn Lind Is Just Getting Started

The actress opens up about bringing the complex Oreana to life in Dutton Ranch, joining one of television's biggest franchises, and why stepping behind the camera for her upcoming horror-comedy Halloween Store has changed the way she approaches storytelling.

06.26.2026 by Grace Clarke
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Film & TV

'House of the Dragon' Returns With Season 3—Here's What You Missed From the Premiere

Pop culture's favorite fantasy show is officially back. 

06.22.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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From choosing her roles to chasing last-minute road trips, Anya Taylor-Joy moves on instinct. 

06.17.2026 by Jennifer Swann
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Everything to Know About the Upcoming 'Heartstopper' Movie

From cast to plot details, here’s everything we know so far about the Heartstopper movie, which comes in lieu of Season 4, including the recently released trailer.

06.17.2026 by Grace Clarke and Malcia Greene