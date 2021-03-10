Men's

A$AP Rocky Rocks Men's Nail Art

In honor of the rapper's 33rd birthday, take a look at how he made dynamic nail art his beauty signature. 

10.03.2021 by Dianna Shen

Men's

Maluma Fronts L'OFFICIEL Hommes' 100th Anniversary Issue

Maluma is bringing Latin music to the masses. The Colombian artist released two new albums within the past year, and this fall he makes his Hollywood debut starring in Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez. Fame is in the L'OFFICIEL Hommes global coverstar's DNA, and it’s clear he’s just getting started.

09.28.2021 by Carrie Battan

Men's

A Look Back at Young Keanu Reeves' Best Moments

In honor of the actor's 57th birthday, let's celebrate with some blasts from this Hollywood sweetheart's past. 

09.02.2021 by Dianna Shen

Men's

Perfumer François Demarchy on the Double-Meaning Behind the Notes of Dior Sauvage Elixir

Scent and sound come together with the notes of the newest men's fragrance from Dior, fronted by Johnny Depp and created by the maison's longtime nose.

08.26.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Men's

Men's

Olympic Swimming Champion Caeleb Dressel Is Taking Things One Race at a Time

After winning five golds in swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the athlete and Omega ambassador talks training schedules, dealing with competition pressures, and his post-Olympic aspirations with L'OFFICIEL.

08.13.2021 by Lauren Gruber
Dapper Dan, 1988.

Men's

How Dapper Dan Brought High Fashion to Harlem

On Dapper Dan's birthday, L'OFFICIEL explores the iconic designer's everlasting influence on high fashion. 

08.09.2021 by Matthew Velasco

Men's

What Made Hedi Slimane Leave His Signature Skinny Jeans Behind?

Revenue, market trends, efforts to find signature brand colors, and even TikTok are all factors that make the signature item of Celine Creative Director Hedi Slimane absent from the new menswear collection.

08.03.2021 by Minh Nhật

Men's

Richard Madden Defies the Odds for Calvin Klein's New Fragrance

Scottish star Richard Madden speaks to L'OFFICIEL about fronting Calvin Klein Defy with a campaign that shows off the actor's daring attitude.

08.01.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Men's

Pro Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Isn't Letting the Olympics Stress Him Out

The champion will be among the first skateboarders to compete in Olympics history. Here, Huston speaks with L'OFFICIEL about training, Team USA, and designing a capsule collection with Privé Revaux.

07.23.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Men's

Alexander McQueen Gives Poetic Justice to Spring/Summer 2022 Men's Collection

The ethereal collection is inspired by English poet and artist William Blake.

07.22.2021 by Lauren Gruber

Men's

13 Chic Men's Jewelry Brands to Shop

From gold chain links to chunky rings, check out these unisex and men's accessories brands that are reimagining the jewelry sphere. 

07.14.2021 by Matthew Velasco

Men's

Jaden Smith's 10 Boldest Fashion Moments

To celebrate the talent's 23rd birthday, here are some of Jaden Smith's most ambitious outfits. 

07.08.2021 by Lauren Gruber

Men's

Saint Laurent Releases a Delightful Music Video for Its New Men’s Collection

Watch Saint Laurent’s fun video campaign by Jean-Paul Goude and Anthony Vaccarello for the newly launched Fall/Winter 2021 men’s collection.

06.30.2021 by Adelynn Wong

Men's

9 Trends From Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2022

Designers added a touch of whimsy to their collections with pops of pink, funky knitwear, and plenty of skin on display for Paris Fashion Week Men's. 

06.28.2021 by Lauren Gruber

Men's

Club Kids Meet Kung Fu in Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Show

Virgil Abloh's latest collection unfolds in a cinematic forest where kung fu and raving collide.

06.24.2021

Men's

Kim Jones Taps Travis Scott for Dior Men Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The American rapper co-creates the upcoming collection to be unveiled June 25. 

06.24.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Men's

10 Fashion Trends from Milan Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2022

Showcasing vibrant hues, bold shoulders, and mixed-and-matched patterns, Milan Fashion Week Men’s brought just the sprightly remedy for the collective cabin fever we’ve all endured for the past year and a half.

06.23.2021 by Noor Lobad

Men's

Louis Vuitton's New Collection with the NBA is a Basketball Collector's Dream

Seen by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's second collaboration with the NBA fuses sport style with heritage. 

05.07.2021 by Lucie René
Dior Men's Fall/Winter 2021 Campaign

Men's

See the New Campaign for Dior Men's Collection with Kenny Scharf

Dior's vibrantly saturated men's pieces for Fall/Winter 2021 are revealed by the lens of photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

05.07.2021 by L'Officiel México

Men's

Madonna Makes Touching Tribute to Levi's Model and Protégé Nick Kamen, Who Passed at 59

Male model and Madonna collaborator Nick Kamen has passed at the age of 59. Famous friends Boy George and Madonna remember the singer and model famous for a steamy '80s Levi's campaign.

05.06.2021 by Simone Vertua

Men's

Supreme and Nike Drop a New Air Max 96 for Spring 2021

The collaboration gives the Air Max 96 a 2021 makeover.

05.04.2021 by Ataberk Kaçar

Men's

Men's Fashion Strips Down

With sleek silhouettes and fluid layering, menswear finds a softer focus. 

04.26.2021