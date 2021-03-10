Men's
A$AP Rocky Rocks Men's Nail Art
In honor of the rapper's 33rd birthday, take a look at how he made dynamic nail art his beauty signature.
Maluma Fronts L'OFFICIEL Hommes' 100th Anniversary Issue
Maluma is bringing Latin music to the masses. The Colombian artist released two new albums within the past year, and this fall he makes his Hollywood debut starring in Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez. Fame is in the L'OFFICIEL Hommes global coverstar's DNA, and it’s clear he’s just getting started.
Kim Jones Taps Travis Scott for Dior Men Spring/Summer 2022 Collection
The American rapper co-creates the upcoming collection to be unveiled June 25.