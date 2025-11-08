Related Articles

best lip oils summer fridays

Beauty

8 Juiciest Lip Oils For All-Day Hydration

Because irresistibly glossy, nourished lips will never go out of style.

11.04.2025 by Pia Bello
byredo holiday 2025 makeup collection eyeshadow lipsticks

Beauty

Byredo’s Holiday 2025 Makeup Collection Takes Inspiration From the Nordic Sea

"Polar Harmony" brings an icy, luminous touch to this year’s holiday makeup arsenal.

10.30.2025 by Pia Bello
high pigmented eyeshadow : bold eyeshadow trend : fall/winter 2025 eyeshadow trends : fall/winter 2025 makeup trend : pigmented eyeshadow

Beauty

All The Best Bold Eyeshadows To Add To Your Beauty Collection This Season

Glitter, vibrant hues, and dark drama are all having their moment in the spotlight as this season's go-to eye looks. With all the best pigmented eyeshadows at your disposal, recreating ultra-chic runway looks at home has never been easier.

10.21.2025 by Caroline Cubbin

rosalia dating history

Pop culture

Rosalía’s Complete Dating History

From chart-toppers to Hollywood stars, Rosalía’s dating history is pure headline gold.

11.08.2025 by Lacey Whitson
young photos of eric dane; eric dane als

Pop culture

Young Photos of Eric Dane

Ahead of his 53rd birthday, L'OFFICIEL looks back at young photos of the iconic "McSteamy." 

11.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
mercury retrograde november 2025

Pop culture

Everything to Know About November 2025’s Mercury Retrograde

The final Mercury retrograde of 2025 arrives November 9–29, moving from Sagittarius into Scorpio and pushing us to rethink not just what we say, but why we say it.

11.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
jennifer lawrence street style winter

Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence Is Defining Fall/Winter 2025 Street Style

Jennifer Lawrence quietly delivers some of the season’s smartest, most wearable fall and winter looks. 

11.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
Gisele Bündchen modeling Anna Sui circa 1990. Brazilian models. Famous models. Alessandra Ambrosio. Gisele Bundchen. Adriana Lima. Isabeli Fontana.

Fashion

The Most Iconic Brazilian Models in Fashion History

Join L'OFFICIEL as we round up the most iconic Brazilian models to walk the runway.

11.08.2025 by Mariana Toro
wicked one wonderful night : cynthia erivo ariana grande wicked premiere : cynthia erivo ariana grande press tour : wicked for good premieres

Film & TV

All Of The Best 'Wicked: For Good' Press Tour Looks

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are back this November in stunning custom gowns to promote their highly anticipated film, Wicked: For Good.

11.08.2025 by Sophia Domenica
november 2025 beauty launches charlotte tilbury palette

Beauty

The November 2025 Beauty Edit: New Launches to Carry You Through Sale Season

These are the beauty launches worth adding to your cart before the best deals of the year hit.

11.08.2025 by Pia Bello
jaafar jackson : who is jaafar jackson : jaafar jackson music career family

Film & TV

Who is Jaafar Jackson? Meet the Actor and Star of 'Michael'

The 29-year-old singer and actor made a splash with his appearance as Michael Jackson in Lionsgate's latest teaser for Michael, the upcoming biopic about the King of Pop's life. 

11.07.2025 by Mariana Toro