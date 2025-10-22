L'Officiel Art

The Haas Brothers Bring Their Surreal World to Life in 'Uncanny Valley'

Kicking off a U.S. tour on November 2 at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Haas Brothers: Uncanny Valley highlights the wild and woolly vision of twin artists Nikolai and Simon Haas. 

Published 10.22.2025 by Alison S. Cohen, Grace Clarke
Haas Brothers, mixed Accretions, Hand thrown and accreted porcelain, gold luster, and brass plate. Photography by Joe Kramm, courtesy of Haas Brothers.
Haas Brothers, mixed Accretions, Hand thrown and accreted porcelain, gold luster, and brass plate. Photography by Joe Kramm, courtesy of Haas Brothers.

Tags

artistsart exhibitions

Recommended posts for you

Kim Kardashian in a black jacket

Pop culture

Everything We Know About 'All's Fair,' Starring Kim Kardashian

A closer look at the star-studded Ryan Murphy series focused on an all-female L.A. law firm. 

10.22.2025 by Billy Flukinger and Mariana Toro
Olivia dean performing in a red dress : olivia dead best looks : olivia dean style : olivia dean outfits

Fashion

Olivia Dean Isn't Just A Vocal Powerhouse, She's A Style Muse

From glamorous gowns to playful mini dresses, Olivia Dean is in the sartorial spotlight for good reason.

10.22.2025 by Ariela Tepperman
Thomas Doherty : thomas doherty interview

Film & TV

Thomas Doherty Is Tuning Out the Hollywood Noise—And Embracing His Alone Time

The actor opens up to L’OFFICIEL about his upcoming role in Paradise and puts those Sabrina Carpenter romance rumors to rest.

10.22.2025 by Samantha Simon
glenn martens h&m

Fashion

Glenn Martens Breaks Down His Avant-Garde H&M Collection

Ever wanted to wear Glenn Martens’ designs without the designer price tag? Thanks to H&M, the creative force behind Diesel and Maison Margiela is bringing his designs to an accessible collection.

10.22.2025 by Grace Clarke
emma chamberlain and peter mcpoland dating.

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline Of Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland's Relationship

Emma Chamberlain has kept her current relationship on the down low, sparking curiosity among her fans. Here is a timeline of the most iconic relationship moments between her and Peter McPoland. 

10.22.2025 by Chloe Robertson
october 2025 beauty launches merit eyeshadow

Beauty

The October 2025 Beauty Edit: Luxe New Launches For A Show-Stopping Look

This month’s beauty launches are all about standing out: bold, expressive, and unapologetically maximalist.

10.22.2025 by Pia Bello
kate upton : most famous swim models

Fashion

All Of The Most Iconic Swimsuit Models In Fashion History

Throughout the years, these legendary models have made their mark on the fashion industry with some of the swim world's most iconic campaigns and runway moments. 

10.22.2025 by Mimi Milligan
Emma Corrin in brown knee high boots and mini dres

Shopping

These Boots Are Made for Walking: 16 Suede Boots to Step Into Fall

The reigning texture of the fall 2025 season, suede takes center stage in the form of chic knee-high boots.

10.22.2025 by Sophia Domenica