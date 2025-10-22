The Haas Brothers Bring Their Surreal World to Life in 'Uncanny Valley'

L'Officiel ArtThe Haas Brothers Bring Their Surreal World to Life in 'Uncanny Valley'Kicking off a U.S. tour on November 2 at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Haas Brothers: Uncanny Valley highlights the wild and woolly vision of twin artists Nikolai and Simon Haas. Published 10.22.2025 by Alison S. Cohen, Grace Clarke Haas Brothers, mixed Accretions, Hand thrown and accreted porcelain, gold luster, and brass plate. Photography by Joe Kramm, courtesy of Haas Brothers.Tagsartistsart exhibitions