L'Officiel Art

Inside the Art Basel Awards 2025

Art Basel introduces the first annual Art Basel Awards ceremony by recognizing the most innovative and influential artisans in the creative industry. 

Published 05.20.2025 by Valerie Soto
Cecilia Vicuna. Photography by William Jess Laird courtesy of Art Basel
Cecilia Vicuna. Photography by William Jess Laird courtesy of Art Basel

Tags

Art Baselawardsart

Related Articles

Missy Elliott rides a kid-sized Jeep with "Missy" written on the windshield. She is wearing a patent leather balloon suit. Four backup dancers wearing yellow raincoats and Timberland boots stand near her, holding yellow umbrellas with her face printed on them.

L'Officiel Art

15 Afrofuturist Artists to Know

These artists push the boundaries of imagination.

05.15.2025 by Jaharia Knowles
sphere person clothing footwear shoe bag handbag indoors astronomy outer space

L'Officiel Art

Your Ultimate Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2024: Galleries, Exhibitions, and Events

The iconic Miami art fair returns for 2024 with expanded galleries, global artists, and a calendar of unmissable exhibitions and VIP events.

12.06.2024 by Valerie Soto
shirt clothing apparel person human home decor hat

L'Officiel Art

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.28.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist

Recommended posts for you

nyc spring parties 2025

Pop culture

Inside the Hottest Parties Taking Over New York City This Spring

From rooftop soirées to chic afterparties, New York’s social scene is in full bloom.

05.21.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
2025 whitney gala max mara whitney bag

Fashion

Max Mara’s New Whitney Bag Takes Center Stage at the 2025 Whitney Gala

The fashion house toasted the reissued bag with at the star-studded Whitney Gala. 

05.21.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
kate hudson venice film festival

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Kate Hudson's Chanel Couture and Baby Bump at the 2003 Venice Film Festival

At the premiere of her film Le Divorce, the actor embraced her pregnancy in a stylish way rarely seen at the time.

05.21.2025 by Maegan Trusty
The Swarovski crystal-embellished Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the “Shadow” colorway.

Fashion

Air Jordan 1 Retros Covered in 115,000 Swarovski Crystals Are Here

On the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 Low, Nike and Swarovski collaborated on a glitzy, thousand-dollar reimagining of the shoe.

05.21.2025 by Jaharia Knowles
prada mens fall winter 2025 mens fashion week milan

Men's

Milan Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026: All the Important News, Events, Fashion Shows

From June 20 to June 24, 2025, Milan Men's Fashion Week returns. Here's everything you need to know.

05.21.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Addison Rae album tracklist

Music

Addison Rae Reveals the Tracklist for Her Debut Album With Underwear

The TikToker-turned-pop princess revealed each song on her debut album in a very Addison Rae way. 

05.21.2025 by Grace Clarke
jin bts empire state building

Music

BTS' Jin Lights up the Empire State Building to Celebrate His New Album

It was in honor of his new solo album, titled Echo.

05.21.2025 by Grace Clarke
2025 cannes

Fashion

Nicole Kidman Honored at Cannes Women in Motion Dinner as Stars Turn Out in Style

Kering’s annual Women in Motion dinner brought out stars like Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, and Charli XCX to honor Nicole Kidman for her commitment to gender equity in film.

05.20.2025 by Grace Clarke