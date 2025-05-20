Inside the Art Basel Awards 2025
Art Basel introduces the first annual Art Basel Awards ceremony by recognizing the most innovative and influential artisans in the creative industry.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.