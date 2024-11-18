L'Officiel Art

Your Ultimate Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2024: Galleries, Exhibitions, and Events

The iconic Miami art fair returns for 2024 with expanded galleries, global artists, and a calendar of unmissable exhibitions and VIP events.

Published 11.18.2024 by Valerie Soto
culture arts horizontal arts culture and entertainment art miami beach sphere person bag handbag footwear shoe astronomy outer space planet indoors
Miami Beach Convention Center. Photography: Courtesy of Getty.

Tags

Art Baselartartistsmiamiartbaselmiami

Related Articles

Photography: Courtesy of Dior

Fashion

Dior's Lady Art Project Returns With Stunning Artist-Made Bags

The French luxury brand revealed its ninth Lady Art Project and presented artist-designed bags that bring fresh, global perspectives to the iconic Lady Dior silhouette.

11.14.2024 by Valerie Soto
Bag BALENCIAGA

Fashion

These Timeless Luxury Accessories Were Made to Cherish for a Lifetime

These latest luxury bags and shoes in 2024 combine timeless style with functionality for the modern wardrobe.

11.15.2024 by L'OFFICIEL
chandelier lamp jewelry store shop necklace indoors interior design person desk floor

Fashion

New NYC Store Openings in 2024

Shopping in New York just got a whole lot more exciting.

11.16.2024 by Pia Bello, Grace Clarke

Recommended posts for you

Image courtesy of the L'OFFICIEL Paris archives

Fashion

The Ultimate Moodboard for Luxury Ski Fashion and Chic Alpine Style

Inspired by the L'OFFICIEL archive and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Fendi, this ski fashion moodboard brings together retro silhouettes, bold details, and high-performance alpine style for your most chic ski season yet.

11.18.2024 by Tobi Oliveri
sphere person clothing footwear shoe bag handbag indoors astronomy outer space

L'Officiel Art

Your Ultimate Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2024: Galleries, Exhibitions, and Events

The iconic Miami art fair returns for 2024 with expanded galleries, global artists, and a calendar of unmissable exhibitions and VIP events.

11.18.2024 by Valerie Soto
Jennifer Lawrence in Bottega Veneta at the 2024 Governors Awards. Photography: Getty Images.

Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence Channels Fall's Hottest Color Trend in Chocolate Brown Maternity Look

The Academy Award-winning actor embraced fall’s trending chocolate brown hue in a stunning Bottega Veneta gown. Shop this rich and versatile color trend for your wardrobe.

11.18.2024 by Maegan Trusty
Mauve and pink sapphires, diamonds, and yellow gold earrings VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Fashion

Van Cleef & Arpels Charts 'Treasure Island' in New High Jewelry Collection

Van Cleef & Arpels introduces a new, three-part High Jewelry collection inspired by the adventure and allure of Treasure Island.

11.18.2024 by L'OFFICIEL
woman with oxblood nails, red lipstick

Beauty

The 9 Most Iconic Nails Colors by OPI

These timeless nail colors are always worth keeping on deck.

11.18.2024 by Allie DePinto
dress formal wear child female girl person adult woman costume fashion

Fashion

An Inside Look at Thom Browne’s 10,000 Hour Creations for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

In conversation with renowned journalist Alina Cho at The Met, Thom Browne talks about his latest creations, two stunning gowns for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for the Wicked red carpet.

11.16.2024 by Grace Clarke
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, PFW, 2023. Photography: Getty

Pop culture

7 Things To Know About 'Emily in Paris' Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

From her iconic role in Emily in Paris to her timeless French allure, here’s everything you need to know about the actress captivating audiences worldwide.

11.17.2024 by Lauren Levesque
Charli XCX SNL

Pop culture

Charli XCX Takes on New York in Style Ahead of Saturday Night Live

The "Apple" singer takes on the real Big Apple ahead of her double duty on SNL. 

11.16.2024 by Grace Clarke