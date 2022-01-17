Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
Pop culture

Look Back at Betty White's Lifelong Love for Animals

On her 100th birthday, we take a look back at one of Betty White's many legacies—her deep love for animals. 

01.17.2022 by Alice First
Fashion

Tom Holland Fronts Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The Spider-Man actor traded his spidey sense for fashion sense in Prada's latest menswear campaign.

01.14.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.15.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Travel & Living

How to Bring Good Energy to Your Home

Interior designer Aline Erbeia shared her best tips for a New Year synonymous with serenity.

01.06.2022 by Pauline Borgogno
Fashion

Kate Moss’ Best '90s Runway Moments

A paragon of '90s style, L’OFFICIEL remembers young Kate Moss' best runway looks from the decade.
01.16.2021 by Alice Cavallo
Fashion

Sade's 12 Chicest Style Moments

From bold '80s blazers to bedazzled two-pieces, Sade never goes out of style.
01.16.2021 by Alexa Dark
Film & TV

Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Being Nearly Nude on Set

Dakota Johnson has previously complained about the extreme exposure of her body in films.

01.13.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil