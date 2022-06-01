10 Pearl Jewelry Pieces for June
Feel chic this June by adding some new pearls to your jewelry collection.
Feel chic this June by adding some new pearls to your jewelry collection.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.