Balenciaga Explores Bold, Elegant Dichotomy For Its Fall/Winter 2026 Campaign
Free, fluid movement defined the visual language of the striking campaign.
Alessandro Sartori takes the brand from the past to the future with his Fall/Winter 2026 men's collection. Special guests at the show presented during Milan Fashion Week included Mads Mikkelsen, James Norton, and Lee Byung-Hun, while Asian superstar William Chan walked the catwalk.