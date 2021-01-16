Céline Has a New Logo

When the monarchs of rubber flip-flops debut a heel at CPHFW, the trend is officially sealed—here is how to shop the Y2K revival with personality
The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.
Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video.
From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.
With a single grey naked dress, The Summer I Turned Pretty star proves her off-duty style has become just as talked-about as her onscreen roles.
The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.
From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out
Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends.