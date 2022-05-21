Dior Captures the Essence of California Cool with a Runway Show in Venice Beach
The fashion house debuted a capsule collection with ERL, curated by Eli Russell Linnetz, an LVMH Prize finalist and the man behind ASAP Rocky's viral Met Gala quilt.
The fashion house debuted a capsule collection with ERL, curated by Eli Russell Linnetz, an LVMH Prize finalist and the man behind ASAP Rocky's viral Met Gala quilt.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.