Every Celebrity at the Jacquemus 15th Anniversary 'La Casa' Show in Capri
Jacquemus debuted his Fall/Winter 2024 on the island of Capri, and his flock of fashion and celebrity friends followed.
The designer is best known for his pastel-colored garments that create trends and drive social media crazy. The Mediterranean, family, love, and irony are the ingredients that drive Jacquemus' aesthetic, and this year in Capri, the brand is fêting 15 years of innovative design.