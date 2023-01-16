Fendi Men's Disco Show For Fall/Winter 2023
Half pinball track covered by metal balls, half disco, Fendi held a disco show to present its Fall/Winter 2023 men's collection.
Half pinball track covered by metal balls, half disco, Fendi held a disco show to present its Fall/Winter 2023 men's collection.
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.