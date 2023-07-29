10 Facts You Didn't Know about Princess Diana's Wedding Dress
L'OFFICIEL reveals the story behind one of the most memorable pieces in British Royal history: the dress Diana Spencer wore to marry Prince Charles.
L'OFFICIEL reveals the story behind one of the most memorable pieces in British Royal history: the dress Diana Spencer wore to marry Prince Charles.
The world was shocked after Princess Diana spoke in a vulnerable interview with BBC in 1995. However, there is reason to believe that the late princess was manipulated into giving the controversial interview that rocked the royal family and altered the trajectory of her future.