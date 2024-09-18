Marni's Whimsical Spring/Summer 2025 Show
Francesco Risso's collection for Milan Fashion Week is a mix of whimsical old-fashioned elegance revitalized with tailored silhouettes, bold colors, and sophisticated details.
Francesco Risso's collection for Milan Fashion Week is a mix of whimsical old-fashioned elegance revitalized with tailored silhouettes, bold colors, and sophisticated details.
De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.