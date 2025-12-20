Oscar de la Renta Returns Home for a 60th Anniversary Pre-Fall Show
Staged in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, the house’s Pre-Fall 2026 presentation honored its Dominican roots with intention, intimacy, and quiet grandeur.
Staged in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, the house’s Pre-Fall 2026 presentation honored its Dominican roots with intention, intimacy, and quiet grandeur.
Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet.