Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Goes All In on Bold, Dramatic Looks
This season’s meticulously crafted, seriously striking couture from Valentino, Armani, and Schiaparelli evokes major feelings.
This season’s meticulously crafted, seriously striking couture from Valentino, Armani, and Schiaparelli evokes major feelings.
Curious to know how your favorite models, celebrities, and fashion designers have spent their time this spring? Join L'OFFICIEL in exploring all the buzziest parties of the season including events hosted during the Venice Biennale, at the Plaza Hotel, and at the Greenwich Hotel.