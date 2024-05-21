Fashion

Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Goes All In on Bold, Dramatic Looks

This season’s meticulously crafted, seriously striking couture from Valentino, Armani, and Schiaparelli evokes major feelings.

05.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
L'OFFICIEL May 2024 Couture
L'OFFICIEL May 2024 Couture

Tags

couturefashionart

Related Articles

L'OFFICIEL SPRING FADT 2024

Fashion

Embrace Striking Romantic Fashions in Croatia for Summer 2024

Croatia’s rugged coasts and romantic ruins are the ideal backdrop to breezy, dreamy silhouettes.

05.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL
anya taylor joy cannes 2024 : french riviera style : croissettecore

Fashion

We're Calling it Now: Croisettecore is The Next Summer 2024 Aesthetic to Keep Your Eyes On

The French Riviera has long been lauded as one of the most fashionable places on the planet, so it's about time we embrace Croisettecore as the aesthetic representative of the region's unique style. 

05.18.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
cannes film festival bestof topix cannes formal wear suit fashion tuxedo tie blazer coat adult man person

Fashion

The Best Looks From the 2024 Cannes Film Festival After Parties

Charli XCX and Anya Taylor-Joy were both dressed to impress.

05.20.2024 by Swarna Gowtham

Recommended posts for you

spring parties 2024

Fashion

Spring Parties to Keep on Your Radar — Events Hosted By Tod's and Mother Denim

Curious to know how your favorite models, celebrities, and fashion designers have spent their time this spring? Join L'OFFICIEL in exploring all the buzziest parties of the season including events hosted during the Venice Biennale, at the Plaza Hotel, and at the Greenwich Hotel.   

04.14.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
celebrity children graduating in 2024

Pop culture

Every Nepo Baby Graduating in 2024

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Conan O'Brien are fêting the achievements of their children, who are all grown up and graduating with the Class of 2024. 

05.21.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
L'OFFICIEL May 2024 Couture

Fashion

Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Goes All In on Bold, Dramatic Looks

This season’s meticulously crafted, seriously striking couture from Valentino, Armani, and Schiaparelli evokes major feelings.

05.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Front row at Chloé Fall/Winter 2024 show. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Wedge Sandals Are Back: How to Wear this Nostalgic Style in 2024

It's official: wedges are the shoe of the summer season.

05.21.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
celine hommes fall/winter 2024

Fashion

Hedi Slimane Fuses Rock and Roll with '70s Western for Celine Hommes Fall/Winter 2024

The Celine creative director returned to his rocker roots with an electrifying cinematic presentation of the label's latest menswear line.

05.21.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
cannes film festival 2024 red carpet

Fashion

Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Delivered Timeless French Elegance

See how all of our favorite stars dazzled on the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

05.14.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
chandelier lamp jewelry store shop necklace indoors interior design person desk floor

Fashion

New NYC Store Openings in 2024

Shopping in New York just got a whole lot more exciting.

02.11.2024 by Pia Bello
taylor swift travis kelce coachella

Pop culture

Travis Kelce Wants Taylor Swift To Perform This Song at Kelce Jam

His answer is exactly what you'd expect. 

05.20.2024 by Swarna Gowtham