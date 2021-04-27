These Are the 5 Powerhouse Stylists to TikTok Stars and Gen Z
These days, TikTok stars are reaching new heights, but not without a little help from these industry-loved fashion and beauty gurus.
These days, TikTok stars are reaching new heights, but not without a little help from these industry-loved fashion and beauty gurus.
From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.