23 Best Oscars Red Carpet Moments of All Time
Ahead of this year's 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, L'OFFICIEL takes a look at the best Oscars red carpet moments in history.
In addition to awards such as Best Film, Best Director, or Best Actor/Actress, Best Costume Design is another highly anticipated Oscars category that is crucial to bringing the movies to life. See this year's nominees.
From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.