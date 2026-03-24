Everything To Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 5
Shondaland's televised regency era phenomenon returns for a fifth season with fan favorites and exciting new twists.
Shondaland's televised regency era phenomenon returns for a fifth season with fan favorites and exciting new twists.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.