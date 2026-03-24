Film & TV

Everything To Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 5

Shondaland's televised regency era phenomenon returns for a fifth season with fan favorites and exciting new twists.

Published 03.24.2026 by Mariana Toro
Courtesy of Netflix. bridgerton. francesca. michaela. shondaland.
Courtesy of Netflix.

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Courtesy of Netflix. bridgerton. francesca. michaela. shondaland.

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