Film & TV

When Does 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Come Out?

The ladies and gentlemen of the ton return in the steamy historical romance's new season.

Published 01.29.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
when does bridgerton season 4 come out : bridgerton season 4 release date and time : what time is bridgerton coming out : bridgerton season 4 : who is yerin ha : when does bridgerton season 4 part 2 come out
Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson as Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix.

Tags

tvbridgertonYerin Hanetflix

Related Articles

Luke Newton in a brown jacket on the set of Bridgerton.

Film & TV

An Illustrated Guide to Every 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob

The Regency-era love labyrinth created by Shonda Rhimes is an unabashed parade of heartthrobs making us swoon faster than you can say 'dashing Duke'—these are the newcomers to know.

03.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
The Bridgertons together at the ball.

Pop culture

Everything to Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Benedict Bridgerton takes center stage as Season 4 arrives in 2026.

10.13.2025 by Paige Ganim, Vidhi Sharma
1 person human hand clothing apparel

Film & TV

'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.

03.25.2022 by Sophie Shaw

Recommended posts for you

dior grammar of forms spring/summer 2026 couture collection

Fashion

Dior Unveils The 'Grammar of Forms' Exhibit At The Musée Rodin

The maison offers up its latest couture creations in one of Paris' finest museums, highlighting the artistry behind the collection.

01.29.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
prada pouch bag

Fashion

Spring’s Hottest Bag Is the Grab-and-Go Pouch

Grab-and-go pouch bags are this season’s must-have accessory. 

01.29.2026 by Alison S. Cohn, Grace Clarke
when does bridgerton season 4 come out : bridgerton season 4 release date and time : what time is bridgerton coming out : bridgerton season 4 : who is yerin ha : when does bridgerton season 4 part 2 come out

Film & TV

When Does 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Come Out?

The ladies and gentlemen of the ton return in the steamy historical romance's new season.

01.29.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Julia Mervis x Campbell & Kramer Valentine's Day Capsule Collection. Photography courtesy of Campbell & Kramer.

Fashion

Julia Mervis Talks Valentine’s Day Dressing and Her New Capsule With Campbell & Kramer

The Gen-Z It girl teams up with Campbell & Kramer on a capsule collection that’s cozy, cool, and built for more than just February 14.

01.29.2026 by Grace Clarke
celebrities at sundance film festival 2026

Pop culture

All the Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2026

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway. See what celebrities are showing up. 

01.29.2026 by Grace Clarke
lingerie : womens lingerie : garter belt : red lingerie : best lingerie gift : valentine’s day gift guide for women : valentine’s day gifts for women : best purses valentine’s day : valentine’s gift for her : valentine’s day ideas : valentine gift ideas : gift suggestions for valentine’s day : valentine gift for wife : valentine gift for girlfriend : valentine’s day gifts 2026

Shopping

Our Favorite Lingerie Styles to Get (Or Gift) This Valentine's Day

The most romantic time of the year calls for a flirty lingerie update.

01.29.2026 by Trinidad Alamos and Ariela Tepperman
copenhagen fashion week fall/winter 2026 street style : scandi girl outfit inspiration

Fashion Week

All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week

The Scandinavian girls know how to dress chic—even in the coldest of weather. From oversized coats to perfectly layered knits, Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week street style delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing with attitude.

01.29.2026 by Evelyn Feldman
Dior Men's Fall/Winter 2026

Fashion

Explore All Of The Men's Fashion Trends Taking Hold In Fall/Winter 2026

Straight from the runways, your guide to the defining Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion trends is officially here.

01.29.2026 by Ariela Tepperman