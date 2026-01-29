When Does 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Come Out?
The ladies and gentlemen of the ton return in the steamy historical romance's new season.
The ladies and gentlemen of the ton return in the steamy historical romance's new season.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.
The Scandinavian girls know how to dress chic—even in the coldest of weather. From oversized coats to perfectly layered knits, Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week street style delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing with attitude.