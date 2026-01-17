Ralph Lauren Reinterprets Classic American Style For Men's Fall/Winter 2026
In a lively salon-style presentation in Milan, the American brand revamped wardrobe staples and heritage pieces—and introduced a few fresh, sophisticated looks.
In a lively salon-style presentation in Milan, the American brand revamped wardrobe staples and heritage pieces—and introduced a few fresh, sophisticated looks.
Alessandro Sartori takes the brand from the past to the future with his Fall/Winter 2026 men's collection. Special guests at the show presented during Milan Fashion Week included Mads Mikkelsen, James Norton, and Lee Byung-Hun, while Asian superstar William Chan walked the catwalk.