Inside Lily Allen's Celebrity-Packed Strip Club Christmas Party
The singer hosted a star-studded holiday bash at a London strip club, wearing sexy Santa lingerie and welcoming guests from Olivia Rodrigo to fashion’s inner circle.
The singer hosted a star-studded holiday bash at a London strip club, wearing sexy Santa lingerie and welcoming guests from Olivia Rodrigo to fashion’s inner circle.
Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet.