A Holiday Gift Guide for Your Long Distance Relationships
From long distance bracelet sets to digital photo frames, here's an essential gift guide to buying gifts for all your long distance relationships.
From long distance bracelet sets to digital photo frames, here's an essential gift guide to buying gifts for all your long distance relationships.
Designer Ora Ïto and artist Daniel Buren, who earned French President Emmanuel Macron's stamp of approval, bring artistic flair to L'OFFICIEL's centennial celebration with Moët & Chandon. With a shared modern approach that takes cues from mid-century design, the pair revel over glasses of Moët & Chandon's Grand Vintage Collection 1952.