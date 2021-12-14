Related Articles

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Shawn Henderson's Home Run

Shawn Henderson may like doing business the traditional way, but his projects are thoroughly modern. 

11.12.2021 by Dan Rubinstein
Travel & Living

9 Instagram Accounts To Follow For Interior Design Inspiration

Instagram is a great source to discover the latest in fashion trends, food from all over the world, breaking news, and art, as well as design inspiration.

03.25.2021 by Nefeli Papachatzi
Travel & Living

Balenciaga Sofa-Designer Harry Nuriev on the What Interior Trends To Expect in 2021

L'OFFICIEL speaks with Russian-born interior designer Harry Nuriev, whose Crosby Studios has created viral pieces for Balenciaga and Nike, about environmental aesthetics to look into for the new year.
01.15.2021 by Joshua Glass

Fashion

How to Look Dazzling This New Year's Eve

End-of-the-year celebrations go hand in hand with top-notch beauty and fashion. L'OFFICIEL shows you how to create a successful look in just five steps.

12.13.2021 by Pauline Borgogno
Fashion

Kim Jones Takes Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 'On the Road'

The eclectic designer returns to London and pays homage to his fascination with all things Jack Kerouac. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
Film & TV

Elle the Great

A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she front L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.

12.14.2021 by Alessandra Codinha
Fashion

Mariacarla Boscono Presents Winter Capsule Collection with K-Way

L'OFFICIEL speaks with the Italian supermodel about her equally functional and feminine collection for the adventurous brand. 

12.14.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Travel & Living

See the 'Most Instagramable' Interior Design Aesthetic of 2021

Bright, cozy, touches of historical elements, but modernthis is what 2021's Instagramable interior decorating aspires to.

12.13.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania
Fashion

The Evolution of the Snow Boot

This footwear staple has evolved into a statement of winter style.

12.14.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Fashion

Hailey Bieber Asks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Advice on Motherhood

After years of rumors about her possible pregnancy, Hailey Bieber asks her friend for advice on raising a family.

12.13.2021 by Victória Theonila
Fashion

Harry Winston's Delicious Holiday Jewels

For its latest offering of covetable jewels, the house of Harry Winston looks to the many phases of courtship, from the heady rush of initial attraction to the fruits enjoyed by an eventual merging of souls.

12.13.2021 by Anna Cate Meis