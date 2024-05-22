L'Officiel Art

Chanel Announces 2024 Artist Awards Program Participants

In partnership with the Tribeca Festival, Chanel selects a diverse lineup of artists for the 2024 Artist Awards Program, celebrating the intersection of filmmaking and visual arts. 

05.21.2024 by Pia Bello
art modern art painting person face head
Photo courtesy of Chanel.

Tags

chanelart

Related Articles

chanel cruise 2025

Fashion

Chanel Cruise 2025 Sets Sail to Marseille With a Modern Maritime–Themed Collection

Explore Virginie Viard's fantastical, summery vision of France for the Chanel Resort 2025 collection. 

05.02.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
paris hat adult female person woman lady sun hat necklace handbag suit

Fashion Week

Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Conveys Cinematic Romance

Chanel's romantic Fall/Winter 2024 collection pays tribute to  Claude Lelouch’s A Man and a Woman and draws from Gabrielle Chanel’s wardrobe.

03.05.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Coco Chanel black and white photo

Fashion

Gabrielle Chanel: Get to Know the Iconic Designer's History & Legacy

Coco Chanel, born Gabrielle Chanel, was the most revolutionary stylist of the 1900s. Read her raw story, from her tumultuous childhood to creating the little black dress.

07.04.2023 by Letizia Redaelli & Pia Bello

Recommended posts for you

art modern art collage painting canvas person face head paint container

L'Officiel Art

Chanel Announces 2024 Artist Awards Program Participants

In partnership with the Tribeca Festival, Chanel selects a diverse lineup of artists for the 2024 Artist Awards Program, celebrating the intersection of filmmaking and visual arts. 

05.21.2024 by Pia Bello
spring parties 2024

Fashion

Spring Parties to Keep on Your Radar — Events Hosted By Tod's and Mother Denim

Curious to know how your favorite models, celebrities, and fashion designers have spent their time this spring? Join L'OFFICIEL in exploring all the buzziest parties of the season including events hosted during the Venice Biennale, at the Plaza Hotel, and at the Greenwich Hotel.   

04.14.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
celebrity children graduating in 2024

Pop culture

Every Nepo Baby Graduating in 2024

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Conan O'Brien are fêting the achievements of their children, who are all grown up and graduating with the Class of 2024. 

05.21.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
L'OFFICIEL May 2024 Couture

Fashion

Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Goes All In on Bold, Dramatic Looks

This season’s meticulously crafted, seriously striking couture from Valentino, Armani, and Schiaparelli evokes major feelings.

05.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Front row at Chloé Fall/Winter 2024 show. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Wedge Sandals Are Back: How to Wear this Nostalgic Style in 2024

It's official: wedges are the shoe of the summer season.

05.21.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
celine hommes fall/winter 2024

Fashion

Hedi Slimane Fuses Rock and Roll with '70s Western for Celine Hommes Fall/Winter 2024

The Celine creative director returned to his rocker roots with an electrifying cinematic presentation of the label's latest menswear line.

05.21.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
cannes film festival 2024 red carpet

Fashion

Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Delivered Timeless French Elegance

See how all of our favorite stars dazzled on the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

05.14.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
chandelier lamp jewelry store shop necklace indoors interior design person desk floor

Fashion

New NYC Store Openings in 2024

Shopping in New York just got a whole lot more exciting.

02.11.2024 by Pia Bello