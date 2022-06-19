L'Officiel Art

What Fatherhood Means to 6 Contemporary Artists

Parenthood has historically been a footnote to the biographies of male artistic masters. Here, six contemporary artists portray the lifelong role of "Dad" and its creative implications.

Published 05.05.2021 by Lucy Hunter
Last updated on 06.16.2022
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"Untitled,” 2021, by Rashid Johnson

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