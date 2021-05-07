What Fatherhood Means to 6 Contemporary Artists
Parenthood has historically been a footnote to the biographies of male artistic masters. Here, six contemporary artists portray the lifelong role of ‘Dad’ and its creative implications.
Parenthood has historically been a footnote to the biographies of male artistic masters. Here, six contemporary artists portray the lifelong role of ‘Dad’ and its creative implications.
Many artists have left their mark on L’OFFICIEL in its 100 years of publishing. But three historic illustrators, Pierre-Armand Covillot, S. Chompré, and Léon Benigni, revolutionized the way women were portrayed in magazines—and the way women saw themselves reflected back.
With his first exhibition opening at Fotografiska New York, the British artist speaks with L’OFFICIEL about the many layers of his images and why his work always embraces authenticity over beauty.