Artistic License: How L'OFFICIEL Pushed the Boundaries of Graphic Design
Early issues of L’OFFICIEL put forward-thinking graphic design in tandem with the latest styles of the era.
Early issues of L’OFFICIEL put forward-thinking graphic design in tandem with the latest styles of the era.
With her highly personal takeover of the Musée Picasso—a bold exhibition that juxtaposes her own art and archival objects with the work of the museum’s legendary namesake—Sophie Calle reflects on a lifetime of creativity.