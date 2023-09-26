L'Officiel Art

Quil Lemons Explores Own Identity in New Photography Series 'Quiladelphia'

Quil Lemons unpacks his own identity as a Black gay man, while also dissecting what it means to be one’s fully authentic self.

Published 09.25.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
Last updated on 09.26.2023
Model held up by four straps
"Quiladelphia 1," 2023. Image courtesy of Quil Lemons.

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