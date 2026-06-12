A New York Exhibition Details Yves Saint Laurent's Life Through the Lens
The exhibition explores the late fashion designer and cultural doyen’s longstanding relationship with photographs and the artists who created them.
The exhibition explores the late fashion designer and cultural doyen’s longstanding relationship with photographs and the artists who created them.
A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.