Best Beauty Looks from the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Fashion

From Glamorous Gowns to Chic Hair: See the Best Fashion and Beauty From 2021 Awards Season

From virtual red carpets to the return of in-person ceremonies at the Oscars, take a look at all the must-see fashion and beauty moments from the 2021 awards season.

04.29.2021 by Alexa Dark
Beauty

Zendaya's 6 Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks of All Time

We round up the actress' most memorable and noteworthy beauty looks in honor of her 25th birthday.

09.01.2021 by Maia Torres
Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

From baby bangs to Old Hollywood glam these were the most bold and beautiful Met looks. 

09.13.2021 by Sophie Shaw

