Beauty

Top 10 Beauty Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

TV's biggest event saw some stunning makeup looks and hairstyles. Here are our top 10 picks of the night.

01.16.2024 by Melissa Mae

Tags

beautyemmysredcarpet

Recommended posts for you

fashion adult female person woman dress standing necklace formal wear black hair

Fashion

Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Emmys

The biggest names in TV are arriving in style for the evening ceremony.

01.15.2024 by Juliana Guarracino
person human necklace accessories jewelry accessory female face clothing apparel

Fashion

Kate Moss’ Best '90s Runway Moments

A paragon of '90s style, L’OFFICIEL remembers young Kate Moss' best runway looks from the decade.

01.16.2024 by Alice Cavallo

Beauty

Top 10 Beauty Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

TV's biggest event saw some stunning makeup looks and hairstyles. Here are our top 10 picks of the night.

01.16.2024 by Melissa Mae
coat jacket fashion tie overcoat adult male man person hat

Men's

Prada Men Reconnects With Nature For Fall/Winter 2024

Humanity reconnects with the great outdoors in style and sophistication.

01.14.2024 by Syazil Abd Rahim
coat bag handbag adult male man person fashion overcoat purse

Men's

Fendi Men Goes Into the Woods For Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Silvia Venturini Fendi is embracing a more idyllic state of mind.

01.13.2024 by Syazil Abd Rahim
formal wear suit coat jacket person standing shoe blazer adult man

Men's

Elliot Page Talks Gucci Guilty, 'The Umbrella Academy,' and More

Already the face of Gucci Guilty, actor and producer Elliot Page flew to Milan to attend Sabato De Sarno's debut menswear show for Gucci. Ahead of the show, he spoke to L'OFFICIEL about his beauty routine and what's next for him.

01.13.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
dancing leisure activities person face head photography portrait adult female woman

Beauty

Ariana Grande's Most Memorable Beauty Moments

From her newest music video, "Yes, And?" to red carpets, the pop singer has never shielded away from a major beauty moment. 

01.12.2024 by Matthew Velasco,
model on runway wearing red leather trench coat

Fashion

Irreverent Glamour: Sabato De Sarno Presents Debut Menswear Collection for Gucci

In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. 

01.12.2024 by Caroline Cubbin