Beauty

9 Luxe Korean Sunblocks To Protect Your Skin in 2024

Enjoy the sun and protect your skin with these top Korean sunscreen products. 

03.25.2024 by Grace Clarke
adult female person woman head face bottle lotion
Tiffany Young for Beauty of Joseon. Photo courtesy of Instagram. @beautyofjoseon_official.

Tags

sunscreenbeautyskincare

Related Articles

Jennie in a white and black dress at Cannes.

Beauty

Your Guide to the 10 Step Korean Skincare Routine for Glowy Glass Skin

The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.

03.15.2024 by Flavio Greco
person human clothing apparel

Beauty

Glow Recipe's Co-Founders on How Their Korean Heritage Shaped Their Skincare Brand

Christine Chang and Sarah Lee tell us how their Korean heritage became a vital part of Glow Recipe, and why their latest product was inspired by jjimjilbang – traditional Korean bathhouses.

10.13.2021 by L'OFFICIEL SINGAPORE
clothing apparel person human

Fashion

10 Korean Fashion Influencers to Follow Now

While New York and European fashion hubs are often a great source of style inspiration, digital fashion influencers are proving that Korea is another prominent source for outfit ideas.

04.04.2021 by L'Officiel Vietnam

Recommended posts for you

Woman in bejeweled necklace and pink dress.

Beauty

Zendaya Confirms the Butterfly Bob as this Spring's Chicest Hair Trend

Zendaya paved the way for the newest It girl-approved hairstyle. 

03.10.2023 by Sofia Mosier & Pia Bello
travis kelce and taylor swift holding hands; taylor swift outfits

Pop culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Nobu After ‘Much Needed’ Vacation

Could an engagement be in the cards? 

03.25.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
most expensive beauty ingredient

Beauty

The 5 Most Expensive Beauty Ingredients in the World

Your skincare routine may cost more than you think.

02.28.2021 by Redação
Gillian anderson sitting down in a black dress and heels

Film & TV

Gillian Anderson's Most Iconic Roles

As she gears up to portray British journalist Emily Maitlis in Scoop, join L'OFFICIEL in looking back on some of Gillian Andersons's most memorable performances over the years.

08.09.2023 by Ona Carranza
best fashion photographers

Fashion

The Best Fashion Photographers of All Time

From Helmut Newton to Arthur Elgort, brush up on your history with a roundup of some of the most talented fashion photographers who helped shape the industry into what it is today.

03.25.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Best Korean Sunblock

Beauty

9 Luxe Korean Sunblocks To Protect Your Skin in 2024

Enjoy the sun and protect your skin with these top Korean sunscreen products. 

03.25.2024 by Grace Clarke
versace : donatella versace : versace fragrance

Fashion

The Meaning Behind Gianni Versace's Fashion Signatures

From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.

12.02.2022 by Courtney DeLong
pants jeans person sitting adult female woman outdoors sea photography

Fashion

Bottega Veneta and Liu Wen Debut a New Andiamo Bag That's Perfect for Summer 2024

Matthieu Blazy presents a new version of the Andiamo bag made of canvas and Bristol leather.

03.25.2024 by Simone Vertua