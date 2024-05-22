Beauty

The Centella Air-Fit Suncream is the Hottest Sunblock on the Market

This product from acclaimed Korean skincare brand Skin1004 is said to have moisturizing and superior sun-protecting properties. 

05.22.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
plate
Photo courtesy of Korean Beauty Store (@kbeauty__store)
 

Tags

sunscreensunburnbeautysummer

Related Articles

Jennie in a white and black dress at Cannes.

Beauty

Your Guide to the 10 Step Korean Skincare Routine for Glowy Glass Skin

The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.

03.15.2024 by Flavio Greco
person human necklace accessories jewelry accessory clothing apparel arm face

Beauty

How to Treat Hyperpigmentation

We talk to the founder of Hyper Skin to learn how to deal with dark spots. 

06.30.2021 by Lauren Gruber
person human dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel

Beauty

You've Been Applying Your Sunscreen All Wrong

Learn everything you need to know about how to layer your sunscreen within your beauty routine.

07.19.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

new york accessories sunglasses female girl person teen adult woman face head

Pop culture

Are Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Engaged?

Since the two were spotted wearing what looked to be engagement rings, fans are speculating the pair are engaged or even already married. 

05.04.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
accessories wristwatch arm body part person gemstone jewelry jade ornament

Fashion

Harry Winston Unveils Stunning New Additions To Their Emerald Collection

Honoring the American jeweler's favorite cut for gemstones, Harry Winston's latest timepiece collection is a testament to supreme craftsmanship. 

05.18.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Two unidentfied women at Rizzoli bookstore in 1964. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Travel & Living

The Ultimate Guide To New York City's Fashion & Art Book Retailers

From Manhattan's favorite bookstores to tiny shops that sell hard-to-find copies, here are New York City's finest retailers of fashion and art-related literature. 

05.22.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
plate

Beauty

The Centella Air-Fit Suncream is the Hottest Sunblock on the Market

This product from acclaimed Korean skincare brand Skin1004 is said to have moisturizing and superior sun-protecting properties. 

05.22.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
clothing dress adult female person woman fashion evening dress formal wear runway

Fashion

How to Stream the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 Show

Stream live the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 Collection against the breathtaking backdrop and architecture of Barcelona. 

05.16.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton carrying shopping bags

Fashion

The Best Memorial Day Sales You Won’t Want To Miss Out On

Save some money and look good this Memorial Day Weekend with deals from your favorite brands. 

05.22.2024 by Grace Clarke
Kim Kardashian, photo via Instagram/@kimkardashian

Shopping

These 9 Brown Bikinis Will Accentuate Your Summer

Brown bikinis are proving to be one of the biggest swim trends of summer 2024. Discover where to shop the chicest styles.

05.22.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
board walk structure to use for access the beach ocean atlantic southampton goes down protect dunes steps way railing wood seashore shore horizon clear daytime day at sand sandy calm beautiful edge waters line public sunny reflection blue ny long island eastern hamptons over land ground wet salt water bright flat people on foot traffic constructed built found boardwalk building bridge waterfront pier port dock

Travel & Living

The Ultimate Beach Packing List For a Hamptons Getaway

Sunscreen? Check. Swimsuit? Check. Super trendy sundress everyone has in their closet? Check.

05.22.2024 by Grace Clarke