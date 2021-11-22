Related Articles

clothing apparel sunglasses accessories accessory furniture couch person human female

Fashion

Hailey Bieber Shows You How to Wear The Oversized Blazer Trend in Spring

Hailey Bieber is not afraid to be daring when composing her looks.

10.04.2021 by L'Officiel Brazil
person human shoe clothing footwear apparel fashion suit coat overcoat

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Blonde Locks for Darker 'Do

The model is opting for a darker look this fall.

10.22.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
clothing apparel footwear high heel shoe person human

Fashion

Hailey Bieber's 5 Wardrobe Staples

Get a crash course in Hailey Bieber's signature style on the model's birthday.

11.22.2021 by Schuyler Rosson

Recommended posts for you

face person human mouth lip skin

Be Well

The Face Healing Ritual is Going to Be the Newest Addition to Your Beauty Routine

This method promises to return radiance to the face and restore harmony from the inside out.

11.18.2021 by L'Officiel Mexico
blonde kid child female person teen woman girl face home decor

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Confirms Rhode Beauty Brand Coming in 2022

The model confirmed in a recent Youtube video that her beauty line is on its way.

11.22.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
clothing person sleeve female long sleeve dress woman evening dress fashion suit

Fashion

The RealReal Upcycles Used Prada, Gucci, Celine, and More for ReCollection 02

The vintage resale company is launching its own collection of pieces using damaged designer goods.

11.22.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
face person human home decor hair

Beauty Zodiac

4 Sagittarius-Inspired Makeup Trends to Try

L'OFFICIEL breaks down four of the hottest makeup trends Sagittarius will be sporting this winter.

11.15.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
terrace porch chair furniture deck

Travel & Living

Indulge in a Cannes Getaway at the Hotel Majestic

Head to the South of France's Hotel Majestic and forget about the winter cold.

11.18.2021 by Helene Castela-Lota
wristwatch clock tower building architecture tower

Fashion

The Bvlgari Octo Exemplifies Finesse in Watchmaking

Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.

11.22.2021 by Vincent Daveau
clothing apparel footwear high heel shoe person human

Fashion

Hailey Bieber's 5 Wardrobe Staples

Get a crash course in Hailey Bieber's signature style on the model's birthday.

11.22.2021 by Schuyler Rosson

Beauty

5 Red Lipsticks to Wear This Christmas

With the holidays just around the corner, give your makeup an elegant and festive touch with these five red lipsticks.

11.18.2021 by Zoel Hernández