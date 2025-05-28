Hailey Bieber Sells Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in $1 Billion Deal
Hailey Bieber just inked a billion-dollar partnership with e.l.f. Beauty, marking a major new chapter for Rhode—and a clear step toward global domination.
